Ohio Congressional candidate Max Millers tax records show he claims his primary residence is in Washington, DC





WASHINGTON, DC – GOP congressional candidate Max Miller may be seeking a congressional seat in northeast Ohio, but property tax records in the District of Columbia show Miller claims that an apartment he owns in northwest Washington, DC is his primary residence.

Washington, DC property tax records show Miller gets a homestead deduction on a two-bedroom apartment he owns on Rhode Island Avenue. The Washington, DC Office of Tax and Revenue states that any property with the homestead benefit must be the primary residence (domicile) of the owner / applicant.

Miller’s payment of $ 2,450.07 in 2021 DC property taxes – reflecting a deduction of $ 648.98 for homestead – was recorded in Washington, DC on March 2 – days after Miller announced his challenge to Republican Republican Rep. from Rocky River Anthony Gonzalez. The announcement follows Gonzalez’s vote to impeach former President Donald Trump after Trump supporters revolted on the United States Capitol in an unsuccessful effort to prevent Congress from tallying the votes that declared Joe Biden as President.

A statement Miller posted on Twitter to announce his candidacy accused of Gonzalez of betraying his constituents by voting to impeach Trump. Miller also questioned Gonzalez’s loyalty to northeast Ohio. Trump has been a strong supporter of Miller, organizing a rally in Lorain County to promote his candidacy and headlining fundraisers to help him raise funds.

Miller, whose campaign blamed a clerical error for the tax deduction, grew up in Shaker Heights and graduated from Cleveland State University. He worked as a White House aide to Trump while living in Washington, DC Cuyahoga County records show he purchased a $ 460,000 house in Rocky River in early March. The tax records for this house show that it is not seeking a homestead exemption in Ohio.

The Ohio homestead exemption works differently from that of the District of Columbia. Ohio Department of Taxation spokesman Gary Gudmundson said the Ohio program reduces taxes on the homes of people who are totally and permanently disabled, or who are at least 65 years old, and who earn up to $ 34,200. Totally and permanently disabled veterans can get double the credit of other beneficiaries. Ohio residents are applying to participate in the program through their county auditors office, Gudmundson said.

District of Columbia taxpayers should also claim its homestead deduction, but this is not limited to the elderly, disabled, or those of limited means. According to DC Office of Tax and Revenue spokeswoman Natalie Wilson, homeowners must answer certain questions to get the deduction, such as whether they are domiciled in the district and whether the property is their primary place of residence.

A negative answer to these last two questions is automatic disqualification, Wilson said.

A Miller spokesperson attributed his DC tax bill payment with the homestead deduction to a mistake made by Maxs’ accountant.

Max Miller lives in Rocky River and any suggestion to the contrary is dishonest at best, according to Taylor Budowich’s statement. Due to a mistake made by Maxs’ accountant, an automated property tax bill generated by the DC tax office with a homestead exception was paid on his behalf. After being made aware of this error, Max began the administrative process of resolving this discrepancy.

Gonzalez also owns properties in Rocky River and Washington, DC. Records show Gonzalez does not claim any deduction for homestead on any of them.

Miller questioned Gonzalez’s ties to northeast Ohio in interviews he gave during his campaign. He told Jewish Insider that Gonzalez had been absent from the district throughout his tenure.

Anthony has abandoned the community and spends the vast majority of his time in Washington, DC, Miller told the publication. It’s embarassing.

In a March interview with NewsMax, Miller claimed that Gonzalez, who was a football star at Clevelands St. Ignatius High School and Ohio State University before joining the Indianapolis Colts in the NFL, was in fact from California. .

Mr. Gonzalez is really from California, and a lot of people don’t know that, Miller told the TV station. He’s really not a guy from the northeast, and that’s where you’re going to be with me. This is who I am as a person, and this is why President Trump approved of me, because he knows I have the backbone to stand up and be without excuse and to say what is right. .

At last weekend’s rally in Lorain County, Trump told his supporters that one of the reasons they should support Miller is because he grew up in that region.

Believe it or not, he’s not a porter like so many others, Trump continued. Many of them say, Sir, I am a candidate for Congress. Oh good. How long have you lived there. In fact, I moved there last week. I saw an opening. Max Miller. Do you know Max? Good guy. He loves our country. He loves the people of Ohio. And Max was one of my trusted associates in the White House.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cleveland.com/open/2021/07/ohio-congressional-candidate-max-millers-tax-records-show-he-claims-his-principal-residence-is-in-washington-dc.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos