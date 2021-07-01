Donald Trump’s enchanted life put to the test by company and top executive indictments





The charges, which are expected to be unsealed on Thursday, relate to alleged tax crimes over employee benefits and perks, including rent-free homes, car leases and bonuses, people familiar with the matter told CNN.

The indictments target the Trump organization, CFO and Trump’s right-hand man Allen Weisselberg, who surrendered to authorities Thursday morning and is expected to be brought to justice later today. Although the former president should not be charged, according to his lawyer, the fact of having chosen the firm on which he has built his legend of “the art of the deal” is a personal blow which already provokes his ire. The charges are the first to emerge from an investigation into Trump and his businesses by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance, which has lasted for more than two years. He looked at questions, including whether Trump inflated the value of his assets and properties for insurance purposes, but dumped them when calculating his tax obligations.

The significant legal escalation will also have broader political consequences as Trump seeks to revive his political career following his loss to President Joe Biden and hints at another White House election in 2024.

This will offer the former president a dubious path to more of the time in the spotlight he dreams of, fuel new claims that he is the innocent victim of establishment witch hunts, and extend the already acrimonious national account on the one of the most conflicting presidencies in history.

He militarizes the accusations for political gain – before they even come to light.

“They will do anything to stop the MAGA movement (and me), even if it is misconduct by prosecutors and harassment of a political opponent, which they use at levels rarely seen before,” said Trump in an incandescent statement Monday.

“They flee, they lie and they campaign based on information that has already been reviewed in other of the many investigations I have been subjected to,” Trump said, characteristically manipulating the times when he is required to be accountable to nurture the meaning of personal life. grievance he shares with his supporters.

CNN legal analyst Elie Honig said the expected unveiling of the charges on Thursday represents a “good / bad news” situation for the former president.

“The bad news is that your company is about to be indicted – the company that bears your name. This means it is going to have a long, expensive and difficult legal battle and if it is convicted it means it could face hefty fines, restitution, could even spell the end of the Trump Org. “

“The good news if you are Donald Trump is that you don’t go to jail on the basis of an indictment from the Trump Org. No individual can go to jail on the basis of an indictment. accusation of a company, “Honig told CNN’s Poppy Harlow on Wednesday.

The stakes for prosecutors in what would otherwise be a little-noticed white-collar case are also huge, as they are evaluating a company owned by a billionaire former president who is the effective leader of the Republican Party. The politically motivated allegations will become even more acute if these accusations are the only ones resulting from the investigation.

Shirk responsibility

The clash between the Trump Organization and prosecutors will mark another tumultuous drama in the life of the former president: bankruptcies, high-profile divorces and abuse of power that led to two dismissals. By challenging the truth and refusing to let his trade setbacks derail his frequent comebacks, Trump – with the help of relentless legal strategies – has carved out a reputation for himself as the ultimate survivor. His support among GOP lawmakers allowed him to evade responsibility for breaking political norms during his tenure, including trying to get Ukraine to interfere in the 2020 election to harm Biden. But the legal system brings a different level of responsibility. If Trump’s company – over which he once wielded total power – is proven guilty of tax crimes, the former president will not enjoy the kind of impunity guaranteed for his political transgressions by his mystical hold over grassroots voters. republican.

The indictments will come as Trump comes under scrutiny on several fronts. His lies about electoral fraud last November are continually undermined by new evidence. And the House of Representatives voted on Wednesday to form a select committee to investigate his incitement to the Jan.6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. The move comes after Senate Republicans killed an attempt to create a bipartisan, independent commission to examine the insurgency. The committee hearings are likely to refresh public memory of the mob’s assault on Capitol Hill and Trump’s broader attack on democracy – just as he heads into the midterm election campaign.

Trump’s “eyes and ears”

The indictment will put even more pressure on Weisselberg, who once described himself as Trump’s “eyes and ears” in the cabinet, to cooperate with prosecutors – and set up a fateful test of his loyalty to the former president.

Weisselberg’s lawyers told prosecutors he would not cooperate and would have to plead guilty. Although he is deemed to know all the secrets of the Trump organization, there is so far no public evidence of wrongdoing that could involve the former president.

But Weisselberg’s knowledge of almost every aspect of the former president’s finances could be a valuable resource for prosecutors. His relationship with Trump goes back decades and he served as treasurer of Trump’s charity. He helped prepare Trump’s tax returns and is the only non-family member to be a trustee of the trust that holds the president’s interests in his own businesses.

Vance’s investigation was joined by New York State Attorney General Letitia James, who like Vance is a Democrat, prompting furious claims from Trump that he is being persecuted by officials in the “radical left”.

Investigations are ongoing, and this week’s developments do not rule out future charges against other members of the Trump Organization hierarchy. But it is also possible that no further charges will follow and that prosecutors do not have sufficient evidence to indict the former president – even if they wish.

The dramatic developments in the case this week came after lawyers for the Trump Organization spent time trying to persuade prosecutors not to lay charges in the case.

Mary Mulligan, Weisselberg’s lawyer, declined to comment. A spokesperson for Vance also declined to comment. Lawyers for the Trump Organization did not respond to a request for comment.

But the details of the indictments against Weisselberg and the Trump Organization may begin to answer some of the questions about the scope of this investigation and how much it threatens Trump.

CNN’s Kara Scannell, Erica Orden and Sonia Moghe contributed to this story.

