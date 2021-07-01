Hayman Capital’s Kyle Bass criticizes US companies for getting closer to China

Hedge fund manager Kyle Bass, a frequent critic of the Communist Party of China, blasted American companies on Thursday for exposing social injustices in the United States but failing to take strong positions on human rights abuses in China.

“If US national security were left to US companies, we would all be speaking Chinese very quickly,” Texas-based Hayman Capital Management founder said on CNBC’s “Squawk Box.”

In particular, Bass scammed Nike CEO John Donahoe for comments made last week on the company’s earnings conference call with Wall Street analysts.

According to a FactSet transcript, Donahoe said, “We have been in China for over 40 years. Phil [Knight] invested a lot of time and energy in China at the beginning, and today we are the biggest sports brand there, and we are a brand of China and for China. Knight co-founded Nike as Blue Ribbon Sports in 1963. “We have a strong consumer franchise in China and they feel very connected to our brand. And so, we will continue to invest, ”Donahoe added.

Bass described the remarks as “actually quite incredible”. He added, “Look, his job is, I guess, to maximize profitability. They are social justice warriors where they hear it until it affects their wallets.”

Nike faced a backlash earlier this year after saying in a statement it was “concerned” about allegations of forced labor in Xinjiang, a western region home to Uyghur Muslims and other ethnic minorities.

In January, 24 hours before Joe Biden was sworn in as president, then Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called the Chinese government’s treatment of Uyghurs in Xinjiang “genocide.” Former President Donald Trump’s administration also took a hard line with China on leveling trade tariffs on Chinese imports, which led to reciprocal levies on U.S. imports, before a trade deal of “phase one” will not be concluded in early 2020.

In March this year, the Biden administration also sanctioned two Chinese government officials for their alleged role in “arbitrary detention and severe physical abuse, among other serious human rights violations targeting Uyghurs.”

In addition to China’s essential role in supply chains, the country has become an important consumer market for many American companies. China, with a population of 1.4 billion, now has the world’s second-largest economy.

Despite its economic boom since opening up to Western investments in the the post-Mao era, China is not a democracy, and Beijing’s absolute control over the economy puts businesses, especially US companies, in a delicate position to try to avoid the wrath of the Chinese government.

Bass said it was difficult to distinguish between staying in President Xi Jinping’s economic good graces and being heard more and more on societal issues in the United States.

“Whether it’s LeBron James or Nike or Disney, they’ll be social justice warriors here in the US because it’s trendy to do it,” said Bass, who rose to prominence for his bet. successful against subprime mortgages during the 2008 financial crisis.

“When it comes to a regime that the US State Department has called genocidal and crimes against humanity, their lips are sealed,” he added. “They actually become China, for China.”

Nike, representatives for James and Disney did not immediately respond to CNBC’s request for comment.

James, an NBA superstar who has a long-standing deal with Nike, was criticized in 2019 for his response to the controversy involving Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey. Morey’s tweet in support of pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong has been heavily criticized by the Chinese government.

The Los Angeles Laker had said he did not feel educated enough on tensions between Hong Kong and mainland China to comment correctly. Many felt that this was an inadequate position to take, given James’ story of speaking out against police violence and racism in the United States More recently, James has been an advocate for voting rights.

Last year, Disney got carried away for thanking government entities in the Xinjiang region in the final credits of its remake of “Mulan.”

Disney CFO Christine McCarthy defended the move as usual, saying it’s common practice in the film industry to recognize “national and local governments that let you shoot there.” The credits “recognized both China as well as locations in New Zealand. And I would like to stop there, but it created a lot of problems for us,” she said in September at a conference. Bank of America.

Bass said Washington officials must show “leadership” regarding Beijing’s human rights abuses because US companies will not stop pursuing “the pot of gold” that is the access to the Chinese economy.

“It requires the State Department, Commerce Department, National Security Complex, National Security Council, come together and actually make tough decisions. Don’t just lead with rhetoric and don’t do nothing on the other side, because American companies keep chasing profits, ”he added.