Prime Minister Modi joins Afghan envoys’ Twitter chat about an Indian doctor. Share a message





Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined a Twitter conversation with Ambassador of Afghanistan to India Farid Mamundzay on Thursday and said the experience he shared about his interaction with an Indian doctor carries the scent links between the two countries. In a series of tweets in Hindi, the Afghan envoy recounted his recent experience of interacting with an Indian doctor. He said that when the doctor found out he was from Afghanistan, he refused to take a fee. When I asked him the reason, he told me there was not much he could do for Afghanistan. He said he would not accuse his brother. I ran out of words to express my gratitude. This is India: Love, respect, values ​​and compassion. Afghans cry a little less because of you, smile a little more and feel a lot better, “the Afghan envoy tweeted. 2/2 ; ,,

,, #Afghanistan #India Farid Mamundzay (@FMamundzay) June 30, 2021 These tweets were posted on Wednesday and have gone viral on Twitter. Twitter user Balkaur Singh Dhillon invited the envoy to visit his village of Haripura. At this, the ambassador asked if he was talking about a village of that name in Gujarats Surat. Dhillon said the village of Haripura he mentioned was in Hanumangarh, Rajasthan, near the border with Punjab. ? Farid Mamundzay (@FMamundzay) June 30, 2021 It was in response to this that Prime Minister Modi joined the conversation and said the envoy should visit both villages and also mentioned that Gujarat is steeped in history. The village of Haripura in Gujarat hosted a session of Congress in pre-independent India in 1938 in which Subhas Chandra Bose was elected party chairman. @BalkaurDhillon ,, – https://t.co/gnoWKI5iOh Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 1, 2021 The experience with a doctor from my India that you shared carries the scent of Indo-Afghan relations, the Prime Minister wrote. Thanking Prime Minister Modi for his tweet, the Afghan envoy said good friends are like stars, who you don’t always see but know they are there. It is also the history of relations between the two countries, he added. “Thank you to the Honorable Prime Minister for giving of his time. This is another example of these ancient and deep ties,” he tweeted, responding to Modi’s message. READ ALSO | PM Modi is now most followed active politician on Twitter following suspension of Trumps account READ ALSO | PM Modis’ tweet is the most retweeted post by a politician in 2020. Check what it is

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/india/story/pm-modi-joins-afghan-envoy-s-twitter-chat-about-indian-doctor-shares-a-message-1822733-2021-07-01 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos