Gary Lineker launched a scathing rant about Boris Johnson ‘hopping on the football bandwagon’ | Celebrity News | Show biz & TV





Mr Johnson was ridiculed on social media this week after sharing a video of him cheering on England in their heroic performance against Germany to secure a spot in the Euro 2020 quarter-finals. The number 10 posted footage of him celebrating Harry Kane’s goal in the Three Lions’ categorical 2-0 win over rivals at Wembley. It didn’t take long for Twitter users to edit the clip, playing out different storylines on the screen in front of it.

Mr Johnson is a well-known rugby fan and it is not the first time that he has also been accused of using some of the glory of the England football team. After the semi-final loss to Croatia at the 2018 World Cup, he tweeted: “So proud of the team – they made our country proud. They will return home with a well-deserved heroic welcome.” BBC presenter Mr Lineker replied: ‘Here they are – politicians jump on the football bandwagon when it suits them. “We all know you don’t care about sports until you bask in thoughtful glory. Annoy Boris.”

His comments came after Sky Sports football expert Gary Neville said the England team had brightened up the nation at a time when politics are “chamatic” at home. Mr Neville also criticized former Prime Minister Theresa May. In March 2018, speaking at a business event, the former Man United and England full-back called for his dismissal. He said: “The Prime Minister is the CEO of this country. “As CEO, he should be the best person available – she’s not. So she needs to be fired.” READ MORE: Prince William’s letter to Wales football team included cheeky dig in England

Mr Johnson watched England’s victory over Germany in costume, while Chancellor Rishi Sunak shared a photo of himself donning an English shirt. The PM also tweeted a photo of him cheering on the team with his wife Carrie Symonds as they watched on TV. Seven-year-old Prince George, who was in the stands at Wembley alongside his parents Prince William and Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, wore a navy suit and striped tie. William was seen hitting the air after the final whistle – which annoyed some Welsh fans as he is set to become the Prince of Wales when his father, Prince Charles, takes the throne. Popular folk musician Welsh Whisperer wrote on Twitter: “Prince of Wales my a ***! DO NOT MISS

Former Plaid Cymru member Bethan Sayed added: “Next time you think William is actually supporting Wales in sport, remember this photo!” Presenter, influencer and former glamor model Jess Davies said: “The Prince of Wales, but no tweet about Wales at the Euros? “This man will inherit the title. Shows no enthusiasm for the Welsh. “ Others disagreed, pointing out that he is also president of the Football Association (FA).

