Trump has decided whether or not to run in 2024





Former President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he had decided whether he would seek to return to the White House in 2024, but declined to say whether he would launch a new presidential campaign.

“You’re not going to answer, but I have to ask,” Fox News host Sean Hannity told Trump at a city hall event in Edinburgh, Texas.

“Where are you in the process, or – let me ask you this, without giving an answer… have you made up your mind?” “

“Yes,” Trump replied, eliciting applause from the friendly audience.

“I think you’re right,” Hannity told the crowd, referring to their presumption that the 45th president would participate in the 2024 presidential draw.

Trump has laid the groundwork for a possible race in both conventional and unconventional ways in recent months.

He addressed the annual Conservative Political Action Conference in Florida last February and has organized or plans to hold campaign-style rallies in the battlefield states of Florida, Georgia, Ohio and North Carolina.

Former President Donald Trump, seen visiting an unfinished section of the border wall on June 30, 2021, has made his decision for 2024 – and is keeping it to himself for now. Getty Images

The former president also continued to speak out against the 2020 election result, insisting without evidence that the result was fraudulent and targeted once political allies like Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) And the former Attorney General Bill Barr.

On Wednesday, Trump cursed McConnell again, saying the Kentuckian “can’t do the job anymore.” He also lashed out at “RINOs” (“Republicans in name only”) and “Weak Republicans” in Washington, comparing the $ 1.2 trillion infrastructure deal announced by President Biden last week. to the Munich agreement of 1938 which is considered a low point in appeasement. of Nazi Germany.

“They come into the White House – I’ve been watching for four weeks now – they come in, they meet Biden, he doesn’t know what’s going on,” Trump said. “They meet Biden… And finally they come out, they have a deal, and the deal is a terrible deal. But it’s a deal, and it kind of reminds me of England from a long time ago: “We have a deal, we have a deal.” Do you remember the agreement they made with Germany? Not too good. “

“So they have a deal,” the former president added, “and then Biden canceled the deal, because the radical left said,” You can’t make this deal; this business is not a good one. We want to spend $ 6 trillion.

Earlier Wednesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) Reiterated her insistence that the House will not consider the bipartisan bill unless the Senate passes the legislation first. of the $ 1.8 trillion U.S. plan for families. Senate Democrats could pass the larger bill with 51 votes through the parliamentary reconciliation process, provided all 50 members of their conference are on board and allow Vice President Kamala Harris, as President of the Senate, to break a presumption of 50-50 tie.

Trump traveled to Texas on Wednesday to accompany Republican state governor Greg Abbott on a tour of the US-Mexico border region. During his visit, the former president hammered home the immigration policies of the Biden administration, which Republicans blamed for an increase in the number of people attempting to cross the border illegally.

“We had the strictest security. You could enter our country legally, ”Trump told Hannity. “But you know what else we were stopping? Massive amounts of drugs, human traffickers, bad guys, bad guys, criminals; they are emptying their prisons in our country. You know, other countries are emptying their prisons in our country.

“We have never had better and now we have never had worse in the history of our country.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2021/06/30/trump-has-made-a-decision-on-whether-to-run-in-2024/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos