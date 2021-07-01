PM praises doctors’ contribution to saving lives from Covid

New Delhi:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hailed the contribution of doctors to saving lives from the coronavirus and said his government attached paramount importance to increasing health infrastructure to fight the pandemic.
While stressing that losing even a life is saddening, Prime Minister Modi said India has saved the lives of hundreds of thousands of people and the credit goes to doctors, healthcare workers and frontline workers.
Addressing doctors on the occasion of National Physicians’ Day, he also highlighted the “limitations” of the type of medical infrastructure that has been created in the country over several decades and how the medical infrastructure has been neglected in the country. the past.
“In our country, demographic pressure makes this challenge even more difficult. But despite this, the infection and death rate of the Indian population by lakh is still manageable compared to more developed countries,” Prime Minister Modi said. .
“Losing the life of one person is very sad, but India has also saved the lives of hundreds of thousands of people from the coronavirus. Great credit goes to our doctors, healthcare workers and frontline workers who work hard, ”he said.
Noting that the virus is new and is mutating, the prime minister said Indian doctors, with their knowledge and experience, are battling the challenges posed by the virus.
“Our government has given top priority to health care. Last year, in the 1st wave, we allocated 15,000 crore rupees to improve our health infrastructure. This year the allocation of the budget for care health costs exceed Rs lakh 2 crores, ”Prime Minister Modi said.
Until 2014, when there were only six AIIMS in the country, work on 15 new AIIMS has already started in the past seven years, he said.
The number of medical schools has also increased by about one and a half times, he said.
Now the government has developed a Rs 50,000 crore credit guarantee program to strengthen health infrastructure in areas where there is a lack of health facilities, Prime Minister Modi said.
“Our government is committed to protecting our doctors. Last year we introduced several provisions against crimes against doctors, ”he said.
We also provide free insurance coverage for our COVID warriors, PM Modi added.
The way our doctors have served the country is an inspiration in itself, he said and expressed his gratitude to all the doctors on behalf of 130 million Indians.
Today, as the country fights such a great war against Corona, doctors have saved millions of lives by working hard day and night, he said.
Prime Minister Modi also paid tribute to the doctors who lost their lives fighting the covid pandemic and expressed his condolences to their families.
Doctors’ Day is celebrated in honor of the famous physician and former Chief Minister of West Bengal, Bidhan Chandra Roy, whose birthdays and anniversaries fall on July 1.
