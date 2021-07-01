Xi vows to reunite with Taiwan





CENTENARY OF THE CCP:

Responding to Xis’ pledge, the Continental Affairs Council said Beijing should drop military intimidation and speak with Taipei on an equal footing. Reuters, TAIPEI and BEIJING

Chinese President Xi Jinping () pledged yesterday to complete reunification with Taiwan and pledged to break any attempt at formal independence, drawing a harsh rebuke from Taipei, which lambasted the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) as a dictatorship. China, which regards independent Taiwan as its own territory, has stepped up efforts under Xi to assert its claims of sovereignty, including regular flights of fighter jets and bombers close to the nation. Solving the Taiwan question and achieving full homeland reunification are the CCP’s unwavering historical tasks and the common aspiration of all Chinese people, Xi said in a speech on the party’s centenary. Photo: AFP All of China’s sons and daughters, including compatriots on both sides of the Taiwan Strait, must work together and move forward in solidarity, resolutely breaking any Taiwan independence plot, he added. In Taipei, the Continental Affairs Council said that even though the CCP had achieved some economic development, it remained a dictatorship that violated peoples’ freedoms and should instead embrace democracy. Its historic decision-making mistakes and persistent nefarious actions have caused serious threats to regional security, he added. The Taiwanese have rejected the one-China principle, and Beijing should drop its military intimidation and speak with Taipei on an equal footing, the council said. The determination of our governments to firmly defend the nation’s sovereignty, democracy and freedom of Taiwan and to maintain peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait remains unchanged, he said. While China has never given up on the use of force to bring Taiwan under its control, Xi called for a peaceful reunification process. Still, he said no one should underestimate the Chinese people’s strong determination, steadfast will and tremendous ability to defend national sovereignty. Xi presented a defiant face to his foreign rivals, rekindling nationalist sentiment. He pushed back against criticism of his government’s actions in Hong Kong, its attitude towards Taiwan and the treatment of Uyghurs. He purged his rivals and crushed Uyghur dissent and online critics against the democracy protests on the streets of Hong Kong. The party turned to new challenges: it used technology to renew its appeal to younger generations. 12.55 million members are 30 years of age or younger while giving a communist touch to a consumer economy. In the streets of Beijing, there was praise for the holiday: A man named Wang, 42, said: When I was a child, there was a power outage for an hour every night and blackouts. Now the streets are full of light. The food, the clothes, the education, the traffic are all better. In its 100th year, the party has delivered a selective version of history through films, red tourism campaigns and books, which dance to the mass violence of the Cultural Revolution, famines and the Tiananmen Square massacre. in 1989. Instead, he drew attention to China’s rebound from COVID-19, but reminders persist of the risks to stability. Yesterday also marked the 24th anniversary of Hong Kong’s return to Chinese rule, a date that has already been marked by mass protests against Beijing inside the territory. A year ago, China imposed its national security law on the territory. Yesterday, four democracy advocates marched with a banner near the official anniversary reception followed by 200 police officers. The CCP can go to hell, said a Hong Kong man who gave his name only as Ken. Anything worth it, they destroy it. AFP Supplementary Reports

