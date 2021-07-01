Reopening of international tourism in Bali almost delayed, high minister says





Most of us have probably seen it coming, but Indonesia’s Maritime Affairs and Investment Coordination Minister Luhut Pandjaitan has all but confirmed that Bali’s reopening to foreign tourists, which was previously scheduled for July or August of this year, has been delayed. The chief minister asked about the reopening of Bali when he announced the imminent application by Java and Bali of the tightened restrictions. Related Indonesia imposes emergency PPKM to fight COVID-19 outbreak, and it’s closest thing we’ve had to a lockdown As for Bali, I think you can answer it yourself, Luhut said at the press conference this afternoon. There’s no way to reopen with this Delta variant, so we weren’t even thinking about it now. At the moment I was thinking about how to reduce [the COVID-19 crisis]. The government of President Joko Widodos today announced the toughest restrictions the country has seen during the pandemic, called the emergency enforcement of restrictions on public activities (PPKM emergency or Emergency PPKM in Indonesian), which is due to go into effect from July 3 to 20 and can be extended after re-examination. Bali, along with other provinces in Java, will implement the emergency PPKM, which only requires takeout and delivery orders for restaurants, the closure of shopping malls and public facilities, as well as a Comprehensive Home Work Policy (WFH) for all workers in essential non-sectors, among other restrictions. Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Sandiaga Uno, who oversaw plans to reopen Bali to international tourists, recently hinted at a delay. Nevertheless, hotel and tourism operators still hoped for a reopening in July if it was accompanied by high vaccination rates and strict adherence to health precautions. The government did not say when it would be safe to reopen Bali to international tourists. The province reported 311 new cases of coronavirus today. This is the highest daily number of infections since the daily infection rate rose to triple digits on June 19, after about a month of fewer than 100 new cases per day. Subscribe to The Coconuts podcast to learn about new trends and pop culture from Southeast Asia and Hong Kong every Friday!



