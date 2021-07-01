Boris Johnson’s food czar to recommend SIX percent tax on salty foods in a bid to keep Britons healthy

Food Tsar BORIS Johnsons is recommending a tax on salty foods, The Sun can reveal.

Millionaire Leon founder Henry Dimbleby will put the new levy at the center of his government scrutiny to get Britons to eat healthier.

Sources familiar with the drafts of the next National Food Strategy say it suggests a SIX percent tax on high-salt foods.

This could see the price of a McDonalds Big Mac skyrocket by 20p and push a bag of eighth notes to 91p.

The tax would hit processed meats like bangers and bacon particularly hard, but it is modeled on the sugar tax in an attempt to get manufacturers to reduce the amount of salt in their products.

The 18 pence-per-liter tax on sugary drinks went into effect in 2018, but supporters say it has led companies to change their revenue to circumvent the tax.

Mr Dimbleby was tasked with finding ways to get the nation to eat less salt, red meat, saturated fat and sugar, and more vegetables and fruits.

“MIDDLE CLASS INTERMEDIATE”

Last night, a source close to the project said: Meat products contribute 26% of our daily sodium intake, with bread making up 10%.

All of this would be affected by the high salt tax.

Last night Number 10 said the report was still a work in progress.

But angry activists demanded that plans for a salt tax be scrapped immediately.

John OConnell, CEO of the TaxPayers Alliance, said: This is another case of middle class interference that will hit the poorest families the hardest.

How much could it cost you

The walkers catch the cheese crooks

Cost: 85p

85p With direct debit: 90p

90p Additional cost over one year if you buy one bag per week for one year: 7.80

Goodfellas to go Big Cheese Pizza (555g)

Cost: 3.30

3.30 With direct debit: 3.50

3.50 Additional cost if you have one per week for a year: 10:40 a.m.

Birds Eye 24 Chicken Nuggets (379g)

Cost: 2.70

2.70 With direct debit: 2.86

2.86 Cost if you buy one bag per week for a year: 8.32

Greggs Sausage Rolls (pack of four)

Cost: 2

2 With direct debit: 2.12

2.12 Cost if you buy one box per week for a year: 6.24

Dominos Mighty Meaty pizza (large)

Cost: 21.99

21.99 With direct debit: 23.31

23.31 Cost if you buy one per week for a year: 68.64

Smoked bacon (pack of ten)

Cost: 1.50

1.50 With direct debit: 1.59

1.59 Additional cost if you buy one pack per week for one year: 4.68

KP Original Salted Peanuts

Cost: 2.49

2.49 With direct debit: 2.64

2.64 Additional cost if you pack one bag per week for a year: 7.80

Pringles salt and vinegar crisps (200g tube)

Cost: 2.50

2.50 With direct debit: 2.65

2.65 Additional cost if you buy one tube per week for one year: 7.80

Super Noodles Chicken Flavor (90g)

Cost: 60p

With direct debit: 64p

Cost if you one pack every week for a year: 2.08

Kelloggs Frosties Cereal Bars (six pack)

Cost: 99p

With direct debit: 1.05

Additional cost if you buy one box per week for a year: 3.12

“This pinch of salt will not make us healthier, but poorer”

says Dr Robert Lefever

SALTY foods like crisps and pizzas are set to become more expensive, with the government recommending a 6% tax increase on salty foods.

Food Czar Henry Dimbleby, the millionaire founder of the Leon restaurant chain, wants the new levy on everything from a bag of Quavers to McDonalds Happy Meals.

Much like the sugar tax before it, this approach just won’t work. Those who love and appreciate salty foods will seek them out and eat them anyway.

Sadly, it will still be the UK’s poorest households that will feel the financial burden the most and this comes in the midst of a pandemic when many are already struggling.

As we have seen with the sugar tax, it is these hard working families who tend to buy more sugary drinks and snacks and despite an increase in costs, they will continue to do so.

Not much has changed since the introduction of the sugar tax in April 2018, and obesity remains a huge problem.

Statistics from NHS Digital show that over 60 percent of the UK’s adult population are now overweight or obese and that these numbers have been steadily increasing since the 1990s.

The result will be the same for salty foods. These are cheaper processed foods that tend to be high in salt.

Low-income households buy these foods because of a 6% increase in costs and this tax does nothing to improve their health.

They still consume the salt. The only difference is that their bank balance is more in trouble because of it. Instead of hitting our waistlines, it’s also hitting most of us in the pocket now.

So who benefits from this tax advantage? Only the government, which will always look for ways to impose us because it is so good at spending our money.

It wins them votes, and consumption taxes like this help them avoid an income tax increase, which would make them very unpopular.

They like to think they’re okay, and in this case, they’re claiming they’re cutting back on salt and saving us all from high blood pressure, preventing thousands of strokes and heart attacks.

Salt CAN increase blood pressure and if you eat too much it is bad for your health. But the truth is, for many of us, salt isn’t the bad it is meant to be.

THIS IS NOT EVIL

It’s a preservative and many food companies add it just to extend the shelf life of products.

If your blood pressure is at a healthy level, it’s okay to eat some of the foods you enjoy in moderation, of course.

The food is supposed to be nice, but the government never tells us to go out and have some of what you like.

One thing that a salty diet always does is make us thirstier. Does the government really want us to cut back on what we drink? What pleasure will there be? And what will they tax next to make up for lost income from beer, wine and spirits?

If anyone is to blame, it is the companies that make these products and producers should be forced to make these products healthier before they hit the supermarket shelves.

Salt stimulates the appetite. It hits the tongue with a real hard blow and you want more.

There is little harm in eating a weird bacon sandwich or a handful of Pringles. My heart goes out to the people who just want a little treat here and there and who are already living day to day.

Instead of punishing hard-working Brits with rising food bills and costs, the government should be persuading companies to do something to make their own products healthier so we can all get on with our lives.