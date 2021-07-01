Representative Chip Roy flouts mask rules on flight to Texas ahead of border visit with Donald Trump





WASHINGTON A Texas congressman who openly criticized COVID-19 mask warrants went maskless for at least part of a commercial airline flight Tuesday night, an apparent violation of federal law.

Republican Representative Chip Roy returned from Washington to his home district of Austin to attend a border security event hosted on Wednesday with former President Donald Trump. Roy represents parts of San Antonio, Austin and Kerrville.

Representative Chip Roy, R-Texas, wearing a hat, attends a border security rally with former President Donald Trump on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in Pharr, Texas. (AP Photo / Jill Colvin) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The Associated Press received an almost three-minute photo and video of a Southwest Airlines flight showing a bare-faced Roy chatting with other passengers as he stood in the aisle of the plane. The video and a photo were provided to the AP on condition of anonymity by another passenger.

In a contributing photo, U.S. Representative Chip Roy, R-Texas, an ardent critic of COVID-19 mask mandates, mingles with others without wearing a mask during a Southwest Airlines flight late Tuesday, June 29, 2021, from Washington to his home neighborhood in Austin, Texas. Federal law requires all passengers over the age of 2 to wear masks on airliners and at airports. The photo was taken by another passenger and provided to The Associated Press. (Photo provided via AP) (Photo provided via AP)

Roy is listed as a co-sponsor of a GOP-backed bill introduced to Congress last week that seeks to ban federal authorities from requiring masks to be worn on commercial airliners or at airports, as well as other transport hubs such as train and bus stations.

His staff did not respond to several calls and emails seeking comment on Wednesday, including questions about the congressman’s immunization.

Roy received a formal warning from congressional leaders in May after he and a handful of other Republicans refused to wear masks on House floors, as required by chamber rules at the time. In a May 18 tweet, Roy said his refusal to wear a mask was a protest to stand up for every student and every American who worked hard and wanted the madness to end.

Democratic leaders then relaxed the mask’s tenure on Capitol Hill after the Centers for Disease Control changed their guidelines last month to say it’s safe for vaccinated adults to go outside without a mask indoors in most circumstances.

Masks are still required by federal law on commercial aircraft and in all interior spaces of airports for anyone over 2 years of age. Those who do not mask themselves on planes are liable to civil fines, ranging from $ 250 for the first offense and up to $ 1,500 for repeat offenders. Most US airlines also include mask wearing as a requirement in their written terms of service when passengers purchase tickets, with verbal reminders issued during boarding and safety briefings. Those who refuse may be refused service and fired.

A Southwest spokesperson said in an email Wednesday that the airline could not comment on details regarding individual passengers, but no irregularity report was generated from the specific flight the member of the flight was on. Congress was filmed.

The Transportation Security Administration is responsible for enforcing COVID-19 safety restrictions on commercial aircraft. Agency spokeswoman Sarah Rodriguez reiterated that airline passengers are still required to wear masks on planes and at airports, although she did not answer specific questions about the fact that the congressman is not wearing one.

Last year, after Roy was exposed to another GOP congressman who later tested positive for COVID-19, he refused to self-quarantine and said he was not concerned to catch the virus.

In an interview with CNN in July 2020, Roy questioned the effectiveness of wearing the mask in preventing the spread of the virus, especially when interacting with complete strangers on a circulating air plane.

With cotton masks on an airplane, where everyone is pretending to do something noble to try and save people from a virus on a cylinder with 50 people flying through the air, Roy said in the interview. My question to all of you is, how do people who wear cotton masks on an airplane prevent you from circulating the virus on an airplane?

Associated Press reporter Jill Colvin contributed from Pharr, Texas.

