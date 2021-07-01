What investors need to know about Chinese Xi’s warnings

Text size





Anyone seeking confirmation that the relationship between the United States and China has changed in a way that forces investors to deal with the lingering tensions between the two economic powers received it on Thursday. Chinese leader Xi Jinping offered a shrill message on the 100e anniversary of the Communist Party, warning against foreign intimidation and reiterating calls for the unification of island democracy in Taiwan.

The speech echoed recent messages from Beijing as US-China relations have turned icy cold and are increasingly viewed in terms of strategic competition and national security. While Xi said China wanted to be a peaceful and positive force in the world order, he also warned that anyone intimidating China would be on a collision course with a large wall of steel forged by more than 1, 4 billion Chinese, a reference to a growing decline in Chinese stocks around the world. places like Xinjiang, Hong Kong and even Taiwan.

The comments come as unfavorable views on China are near an all-time high in 17 advanced economies, including Japan, Sweden, Australia and the United States, according to a recent Pew Research poll. The passage of a broad package on China in the Senate last month illustrated the strong bipartisan support by the United States for a tougher stance against China in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The legislation, which could be passed in the House by the end of the month, calls for increased investment to make the United States more competitive and reduce its dependence on foreign supply chains, as does the United States. China does it at home.

The speech reinforced China’s pressure for self-sufficiency, which fund managers on the ground see as increased demand for Chinese technologies and industrial suppliers who are gaining shares over their US counterparts. While this isn’t particularly new rhetoric, it’s worth highlighting the huge and financial push behind efforts to secure or de-Americanize China’s supply chains, says Rory Green, analyst at TS Lombard.

This trend has been more visible in tech, as US restrictions on Chinese companies have accelerated China’s efforts to trade as much of US high-tech imports as possible. Efforts to reduce China’s dependence on foreign technologies and promote regional trade will accelerate the formation of a China-centric trading bloc in Asia, Green said. This could create opportunities elsewhere in Asia.

While fund managers like Mike Shiao, manager of the InvescoGreater China Equity Fund, expect geopolitical tensions to persist, he doesn’t see this derailing China’s long-term economic progress.

We expect its consumer market to double its current size by 2030 to $ 17 trillion, supported by a growing middle class and sustained income growth. As such, we remain focused on areas that can benefit from the structural growth engines in China, including consumer, internet and healthcare, Shiao said via email.

China seeks to double its economic activity from 2020 levels and become a high-income country. Based on TS Lombards’ calculations of what it would take to double GDP by 2030, an average annual growth of 3.5% to 4% would be enough to put China above the threshold for high-income economies from the World Bank.

Bottom line for investors: The Chinese Communist Party is bracing for slower growth, which could have global implications. While China’s spending helped pull the global economy out of the latest financial crisis, Beijing has been much more restrained in stimulus this time around and the global recovery will be shaped more by the recovery of Covid than the Beijing spending, at least for the rest of this year if not 2022.

If China truly falls in love with the state’s stimulus measures, the world will need an alternative source of demand if it is to avoid an economy even more stagnant than before Covid-19, Green adds. This would leave it to developed market governments to replace the role that the Chinese state’s balance sheet has played in global expansion over the past decade.

This could upend the thinking of the bulls who expect a strong global recovery from the pandemic and also force investors to assess what would happen if countries like the United States or Europe adopted some of China’s textbooks on the pandemic. expenses.

