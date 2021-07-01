As police reform talks collapse, bipartisan criminal justice bills advance





Supporters of this year’s criminal justice legislation recognize it is a more modest effort than the 2018 Criminal Justice Reform Bill, a rare moment of unity under Trump’s presidency . They also admit that securing GOP Senate membership might be more difficult without Trump. But supporters argue that the current bills mark a necessary next step and that Congress has little time to act to build on the Trump-era law known as the First Step Act.

Any bipartisan legislation passed by Congress could help define President Joe Bidens’ legacy of crime. Parts of the 1994 Crime Bill, which Biden played a key role in driving at the time, have since come under heavy criticism from progressives who say it contributed to the incarceration and Biden himself apologized for his decades-old stance during his White House campaign.

Durbin isn’t the only one who is optimistic that the Biden administration can make its own progress in building a more equitable justice system. House Democratic Caucus Chairman Hakeem Jeffries (DN.Y.) said this week that he expects both houses “to come forward with a series of bipartisan criminal justice reform bills … To deal with the epidemic of mass incarceration that we are experiencing in America and elsewhere. -Problem of criminalization that Democrats and Republicans recognize as a challenge that must be decisively addressed. “

It remains to be seen whether Republicans support criminal justice reform to the extent that they did in 2018. The First Step Act, which included provisions on sentencing as well as prison reform, has been passed. passed by the Senate with 38 GOP votes, but only after many Tories signed up following a personal appeal from Trump. A potentially stronger deterrent than a Democrat in the White House, for some Republicans weighing the bills this year, is the current increase in violent crime.

“A bigger problem is the sharp increase in crime over the past year,” Grassley said in an interview. “I think that’s the biggest obstacle, not because Trump isn’t president.

Durbin countered that the package he’s working on with Grassley, a trio of Bills, focuses on non-violent crime.

But, more than his committee’s Republican ranking, the Illinois Democrat agreed that Trump’s absence had an effect on the GOP’s prospects for criminal justice reform.

Some of them who weren’t openly opposed to the First Step Act are more skeptical now that Trump is no longer in office, Durbin said. His blessing on that effort ended up being a big factor for some Republicans, but I have to say that many others have stuck with the cause.

Holly Harris, president and executive director of the Justice Action Network, described the Senate Judiciary Committee as the most difficult platform for bipartisanship in all of politics, but predicted that many of these lawmakers will remember the truly positive narrative that surrounded the bipartisan cooperation involved in drafting the 2018 law.

So far, the Senate Judiciary Committee has approved three bills co-sponsored by Durbin and Grassley.

Then-President Donald Trump talks about the “First Step Act”, a prison reform bill. | Mark Wilson / Getty Images

The first would give inmates the option to request that the sentence changes established in 2018 apply retroactively, among other provisions. The second would prohibit a judge from reviewing any conduct for which an accused was acquitted in sentencing. Finally, the third would expand eligibility for a program that allows elderly inmates to serve the remainder of their sentence at home. This measure also includes a provision that would allow vulnerability to Covid-19 to be grounds for compassionate release.

But advocates of criminal justice reform are pushing for more provisions to be included in a larger package, in particular legislation that would eliminate the disparity in sentencing between crack and powder cocaine offenses. The Biden administration recently backed the bill and Durbin’s committee held a hearing on the matter last month with GOP Governor Asa Hutchinson (Ark.), A former head of the Drug Enforcement Administration, and Matthew Charles , the first person released from prison after the first Step Act passed in 2018.

The road to closing this disparity between sentences for crack and cocaine, a long-standing progressive cause, is difficult. The Conservatives in the Senate are not expected to sign; at the recent hearing, for example, Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) asked why the committee was not more focused on drug trafficking on the US-Mexico border.

Grassley has yet to support the legislation, and he only has two Senate Republican supporters, Rob Portman of Ohio and Rand Paul of Kentucky. The bill builds on a 2010 bill that Durbin co-wrote with then-Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-Ala.) Who reduced the penalty disparity from 100 to 1 to 18 to 1.

Were currently in a position where I think a lot of people are wondering what this second step of criminal justice reform looks like, said Jason Pye, director of rule of law initiatives at the nonprofit Due Process Institute . You have these three bills, but there is much more we can do.

Grassley suggested that a bipartisan package could include other priorities, aside from his three bills with Durbin, and warned that each of us was going to have to give some in order to get a package.

The Iowa Republican postulated that a compromise might be within reach on reducing the sentence disparity between crack and powdered cocaine, but that eliminating it altogether may be a stretch for Republicans .

A recent Supreme Court ruling on the interpretation of sentence reduction provisions in the Criminal Justice Reform Bill 2018 further disrupted the sentence disparity debate by excluding retroactive reductions for cases where judges did not impose mandatory minimum sentences for drug charges.

Advocates hope to see more movement before Congress leaves for its August vacation. However, Grassley and Durbin both suggested that this could be a difficult task, given the limited number of days they have left in session and the intense attention paid to achieving the bipartite agreement on infrastructure and of reconciliation. Durbin has said he’s working hard to pass his bills by voice vote, but if that doesn’t work, he will ask Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (DN.Y.) for speaking time. Grassley predicted that some fall weather would be more likely.

Meanwhile, some advocacy groups like the ACLU are pushing for Biden to do more regarding leniency for inmates in prison for drug-related crimes and the commutation of sentences for those released from house arrest during the pandemic.

Were potentially in a situation where the Trump administration determined that thousands of people could be safely released to serve the remainder of their sentences at home, said Udi Ofer, director of the justice division of the ACLU. And it will be under the Biden administration that thousands of people will be returned to prison.

As Congress enters the second half of the year, supporters of criminal justice reform are confident that some type of legislation will be passed, given the ideological range of groups pushing for change.

Every member, both Republican and Democrat, is very interested in it based on the inequalities that have occurred as a result of harsh crime legislation passed, Grassley said. But something that really helps is when you have a broad coalition of America’s most liberal and conservative interest groups working together for this.

Sarah Ferris contributed to this report.

