India selects four global companies to boost IT product manufacturing





MUMBAI (Reuters) – India on Thursday named Dell Inc, Wistron Corp’s ICT, Flex Ltd and Foxconn’s Rising Stars as its choice of global companies in a billion dollar incentive plan to produce and boost exports of ‘laptops, tablets and personal computers. Ten Indian companies were also selected, including smartphone maker Lava and Dixon, which makes televisions for Xiaomi Corp in India, the government said in a statement. As part of the plan, manufacturers are getting cash back rewards of 1% to 4% on additional sales of locally made products over four years, with 2019-2020 as the base year. Over the next four years, these companies are expected to produce 1.61 trillion rupees ($ 21.59 billion) in computer equipment and create more than 36,000 jobs, the government said. The plan is also expected to help US tech giant Apple Inc assemble some of its iPad tablets in India, Reuters previously reported. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s political push in the electronics industry prompted Apple suppliers Foxconn and Wistron to expand into India and prompted Pegatron Corp to move there. Modi’s strategy, coupled with India’s huge market, has also helped make the country the world’s second-largest cellphone maker after China. New Delhi wants to replicate the success of manufacturing smartphones with other electronic devices in an attempt to reduce imports. ($ 1 = 74.5640 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal and Rajendra Jadhav; editing by Richard Chang)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/india-selects-four-global-firms-174813282.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos