Trump and Abbott fact check at the border





The two influential Republicans spoke alongside local US-Mexico border security law enforcement officials.

Former President Donald Trump joined Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Wednesday for a tour of the border wall. The meeting came weeks after Abbott announced that Texas was planning to build a border wall where the Trump administration left off.

Ahead of their visit to the unfinished wall, the two influential Republicans spoke alongside local security law enforcement officials on the border with Mexico. The VERIFY team examined the claims of Abbott and Trump.

REQUIREMENT

Former President Trump: So we built a wall that was not penetrable. And we were about to end [before the 2020 election].

SOURCE

United States Customs and Border Protection

THE ANSWER

No, construction of the wall along the southwest border was not nearly complete when Trump stepped down.

WHAT WE FOUND

US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) released an update on the status of the border wall on January 22, 2021, after President Joe Biden issued an executive order stopping construction of the wall.

In that update, CBP said about 458 miles of wall have been completed, including 373 miles of wall that replaced dilapidated or obsolete designs and 85 miles of new wall where no barriers previously existed. The CBP report says a total of 738 miles were funded. So that means 280 miles of wall construction was not completed.

REQUIREMENT

Gov. Abbott: First, if you just look at the numbers year over year, look at this May compared to last May, the increase in the number of people crossing the border who have been apprehended has increased by more. by 800%.

THE SOURCES

THE ANSWER

Yes, encounters at the southwest border have increased by almost 800%. But Gov. Abbott does not mention that meetings at the southwest border have declined significantly in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

WHAT WE FOUND

In May 2020, US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) reported 23,237 encounters along the southwest border. In May 2021, CBP reported 180,034 encounters at the southwest border.

However, border crossings decreased significantly in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Josiah Heyman, director of the Center for Inter-American and Border Studies at the University of Texas at El Paso, said people stayed behind for the first months of the pandemic.

For a while, people were afraid of the disease, Heyman said. There were a lot of unknowns. The Mexican government itself in 2020 was aggressively trying to drive people away from the border.

Mark Jones, a professor of political science at Rice University, also said fear of COVID-19 and local government lockdowns played a role in dropping crossings in 2020 and that an easing of restrictions helped the increase in crossings in 2021.

Initially, this helped to narrow things down a bit. And people, like there is the fear of traveling, and all countries, even in Central America, had some form of lockdown. And so I think there was a feeling it wasn’t a good time to go, Jones explained. But there is pent-up demand. And so once COVID started to be less of a problem, again I think that’s another factor that kind of dovetailed with the Biden administration taking office.

In May 2019, CBP reported 144,116 encounters at the southwest border. While not as much as the 180,034 reported in May 2021, it was certainly more than the 23,237 reported in May 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

REQUIREMENT

Governor Abbott said: And this calendar year alone, the Texas Department of Public Safety has seen a 2,000% increase in the amount of fentanyl it has apprehended.

SOURCE

Texas Department of Public Safety

THE ANSWER

Data from the Texas Department of Public Safety shows an almost 800% increase in fentanyl seizures from January to April 2021 compared to the same period in 2020.

WHAT WE FOUND

VERIFY obtained data from the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) on fentanyl seizures from January to April for the years 2021, 2020 and 2019. In 2019, 39.9 pounds of fentanyl were seized by the Texas DPS from January. to April. In 2020, 10.6 pounds were seized between January and April. In the first four months of 2021, 94.5 pounds of fentanyl were seized by Texas DPS. That’s almost an 800% increase from 2020 to 2021.

While this is a significant jump, it is not a 2,000% increase as Gov. Abbott said on Wednesday.

More from VERIFY: No, more migrants did not die in the first 6 months of Bidens than Trumps 4 years in power

Your journalists strive to separate fact from fiction so you can understand what’s right and wrong online. Consider subscribing to our daily newsletter, SMS alerts and YouTube channel. You can also follow us on Snapchat, Twitter, Instagram or Facebook.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wusa9.com/mobile/article/news/verify/border-wall-former-president-trump-texas-governor-greg-abbott-fact-check/536-2f17120b-a38d-4c26-bb0b-67e861917e93 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos