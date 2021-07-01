Thu Jul 1, 2021 The free world against China and its friends: its ideology, stupid New Atlanticist

Kaush Arha A woman takes a selfie in front of a screen showing Chinese President Xi Jinping speaking at a celebration marking the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party, in Beijing on July 1, 2021. Photo by Thomas Peter / Reuters.

US President Joe Bidens’ first overseas tour, including the Group of Seven (G7), NATO, and US and European Union (EU) summits, was a commendable turn in supporting American allies in defense of democracy as they confront the resurgent autocracy of China and its friends Russia, Iran, North Korea and Venezuela. The transatlantic alliance, along with the Quad nations (the United States, India, Japan and Australia) engaged in a free and open Indo-Pacific, find themselves in a historic war of ideas between democracy and autocracy. Let’s call it the free world against China and its friends.

Biden deserves credit for the necessary rallying of allies around American work and universal values ​​that his predecessor seemed constitutionally incapable of doing, despite the tireless efforts of a few officials in the Trump administration’s cabinet and deputy cabinet. In American football terms, Biden has done well to bring the ball to the two-yard line by pushing the free world forward to advance the cause of freedom. Now he has to kick the ball into the end zone.

Like china celebrates the hundredth anniversary Communist Party of China (CCP), Biden and his team can sharpen the ideological war between freedom and prosperity and political control in exchange for prosperity. The US president must ensure that the transatlantic and Indo-Pacific alliances work together and pool their resources. The recent G7 summit, which included guest countries from India, Australia, South Korea and South Africa, represents the model of a group of leading democracies united by vested interests and common values ​​across the Atlantic, Indian and Pacific Oceans. It is in the interest of the G7 countries to formalize an enlarged representation before their next summit. The new Group of Ten (G10) should include the existing G7 plus India, Australia and a more formal role for the European Union. Each G10 summit is expected to invite guests from Africa and Latin America. The new G10 could thus represent the Free World.

Biden must make sure that every freedom-loving American citizen of the world understands the fundamental ideological debate of our time: whether democracy or autocracy is the best way forward. The United States is once again on the right side of history. The founding principles of the Americas of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness have universal appeal and have been the engine of unprecedented peace and prosperity. For the Biden administration to mobilize the Free World around a common cause to prevent Xi Jinpings China from remaking the world in its own image, it is imperative to lead with a resolute defense of democracy and a forceful critique of totalitarianism.

Our world is once again confronted with the question of whether good does power or power does good. Nations committed to free societies and free markets are challenged by the totalitarianism and state capitalism of Xis China. The Free World will prevail on the strength of its ideas and ideals and not on the size of its industry and its military.

The governing dogma of Xis China, inscribed in Thought of Xi Jinping, calls for faith, devotion and sacrifice to the lofty ideals of communism that transcend the heavens. He argues that the trends of the time will inevitably lead to a socialism with Chinese characteristics that will prevail over the free liberal capitalist world. He openly declares that an international order supported by liberal ideals is unsuitable for a Marxist-Leninist China and must therefore be transformed. The CCP marked the United States as its ideological enemy the day a courageous group of students erected the statue of the Goddess of Democracy in Tiananmen Square in 1989. After three decades, the United States is just starting to take an interest in it.

Faced with a noisy ideological enemy, the United States, let alone its European partners, has unusually opposed a direct and forceful ideological struggle, instead hailing China as a strategic competitor and one systemic rival. He often ignores the ideological glove in favor of a functional approach: our relationship with China will be competitive when it should be, collaborative when it can be, and adversarial when it has to be, said the secretary of China. US State Antony Blinken. said in march. While Blinken has declared that China is the only country that can seriously challenge the stable and open international system, US leaders have long hesitated to call out an ideological foe with the conviction and fervor of former President Ronald Reagan calling the Soviet Union.

For a nation conceived as an idea, the refusal to lead with force of ideas is not only improper, it is doomed to failure. The decision to use functional language separate from ideology is to China’s advantage. In the absence of the ideological dimension, there can be no cohesive and shared understanding between the United States and the rest of the free world on how to engage China and its friends. The absence of ideology allowed the absurd European claim of to be caught in the middle between the United States and China. It allows the United States and Europe to become morally complicit in human rights violations in China, like forced labor in Xinjiang, pursuing deals to sell more German cars or American agricultural products to Xis China. This prevents Americans from realizing the clear and current danger of China’s support for authoritarianism abroad, its undermining democracy by misinformation and sharp power, and its growing influence in international institutions. These actions threaten to reshape the world order like Beijing and make the American way of life less secure.

Stripped of its lofty ideals, the United States is likely to play in the CCP’s propaganda that the United States is the aggressor in China’s backyard as Beijing seeks only one path to peaceful development and a win-win cooperation towards a community of destiny for humanity. Devoid of clear ideological battle lines, American assurances and security concerns in the Indo-Pacific can turn into two competing powers with mercantilist ambitions. Engagement with Xis China must take place in the context of competing ideological goals, and not be compartmentalized in a willful ignorance of their reality.

What is needed to counter China’s ideological goals is a vigorous reaffirmation of the values ​​of the Free World. These are the real stakes in the battle of ideas, not selling cars, grain or a climate deal to your systemic rival, but the very way of life that the Free World takes for granted.

It is important that this war of ideas be presented as a clash between the founding principles of the US government and the CCP and not their citizens. The Americans and the Chinese have had a long and rich history of mutual benefit and respect, and it should continue. The ideals and security of the United States have made China its world rival. But the goals of Xi and the CCP do not tolerate, let alone allow any competition. This is the crux of the ideological war.

It is in the realm of ideology that China is most fragile and vulnerable and the United States the strongest and most resilient. Through his own admission, in fact, the biggest threat to the Chinese Communist Party is ideology. The CCP abhors chaos and does everything possible to erase it, while the resilient character of democracy shines in chaos. The democratic institutions of the free world have been strained and proven to be resilient. The last US president has been impeached twice in a single term and has been removed from office. And on January 6, in the face of a rowdy crowd, US lawmakers returned to Capitol Hill in the middle of the night to certify the election. In the battle of ideas, the United States is stronger because it leads by the will of the people against state coercion from China.

The best ideological antidote to socialism with Chinese characteristics are democracies with Asian characteristics. It is the wonder of Indian democracy, the determination of Taiwan, the strength of Japan and South Korea, the strength of Australia and New Zealand, and the aspirations of the movements and leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian and Central Asian Nations. And an enlarged G10 gives a new voice to these Asian democracies. There are no greater soldiers of democracy than the brave students of Tiananmen Square and Hong Kong, inspired by American ideals. To be worthy of its inspiration and its own founding principles, the United States must stand up as the guardians of democracy.

Kaush Arha is a non-resident principal investigator at the Atlantic Council. Previously, he was Senior Advisor for Strategic Engagement at the US Agency for International Development.

