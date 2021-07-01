Politics
Tamil Nadus’ leader offers something India does not: competence
IIT WAS DANGEROUS in the Soviet Union to accept a seat in the inner circle of Joseph Stalin. Many members have been jailed or executed despite Jeno Varga, his economic adviser, having lived a long and healthy life. That Varga was treated kindly is a good sign for the five superstar economists recently appointed to the economic advisory board of MK Stalin, the new chief minister of Tamil Nadu, South India’s most populous state.
Mr. Stalin’s father, Mr. Karunanidhi of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), was a giant of Tamil politics, ruling the state for nearly two decades during five separate terms as chief minister. He is said to have chosen his son’s name to honor the death of the Soviet leader, whose death was announced days after the birth of the current chief minister. Yet it is to Mr. Stalin’s credit that his name is perhaps the least interesting thing about him.
Start with the newly appointed economic council. One member, Esther Duflo, won a Nobel Prize for her rigorous approach to evaluating development patterns. Two others, Arvind Subramanian, India’s former chief economic adviser, and Raghuram Rajan, former central bank chief, both clashed with Narendra Modi, the prime minister, in those jobs. The others Narayan, a former finance secretary, and Jean Drze, an economist and welfare activist have taken a stand against Mr Modis’ haphazard decision-making. The appointments are designed to emphasize the difference between Mr. Stalin and the RP– Prime Minister obsessed.
This corresponds to the position in which Mr. Stalin finds himself: together with Mamata Banerjee and Pinarayi Vijayan, respectively chief ministers of West Bengal and Kerala, he is the face of a decentralized opposition to the party of Mr. Modis Bharatiya Janata (BJP). In the absence of any inspiration from the weakened Congress party, it will almost certainly fall to some sort of coalition of regional satraps to face the prime minister in the next general election in 2024.
As a young man with a famous and powerful father, Mr. Stalin is said to have developed a reputation as a thug, as a leaked US diplomatic cable said, including alleged involvement in multiple sex scandals. (Mr. Stalin did not publicly respond to the allegations.) This changed during the state of emergency of 1975-77, when Indira Gandhi suspended democracy and jailed most of his political opponents, including Mr. Stalin. . He was brutally beaten and one of his comrades died in police custody.
He came out with a serious air and began to invest in his political future. As the Indian economy opened up in the 1990s, he made friends within the business community of Chennais, and eventually Karunanidhi appointed him mayor of the city, which is the capital of the State. With a dyed black pompadour, white half-sleeved shirts and veshtis, he began to cultivate an image of his own, though piously subordinate to his fathers.
Now 68 years old, Mr. Stalin remains on the sidelines. Until recently, he kept company without distinction: party hackers rather than the Tamil intelligentsia of which Karunanidhi sought the conversation. Mr. Stalin is not the personality his father was. He doesn’t have to be. the DMKhis main rival, AIADMK, managed to cling to power for years after the death of its charismatic leader in 2016 by accepting help from the BJP, ascendant in the rest of India but hated by Tamils. In the 2019 general election, when Mr. Modis’ approval rating in most northern Indian states was over 60%, in Tamil Nadu it was only 2.2%. Who put the kiss of death on the AIADMK. Mr. Stalin DMK won the recent state elections in a landslide.
Aware of his own limits as a charismatic leader, speaker, ideologue, he seems to want to make history as a man of governance, explains AR Venkatachalapathy, historian. He is also pragmatic, keeping the defeated government’s health minister in a covid-19 committee. The pandemic has made Tamils grateful for their relatively strong public health infrastructure. This is one of the ways in which the state sets itself apart from the rest of the country. Its quietly knowledgeable leader may turn out to be another.
This article appeared in the Asia section of the print edition under the headline “Meet the Dravidian Stalin”
Sources
2/ https://www.economist.com/asia/2021/07/01/tamil-nadus-leader-offers-something-indias-does-not-competence
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]