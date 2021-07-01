Tamil Nadus’ leader offers something India does not: competence

I IT WAS DANGEROUS in the Soviet Union to accept a seat in the inner circle of Joseph Stalin. Many members have been jailed or executed despite Jeno Varga, his economic adviser, having lived a long and healthy life. That Varga was treated kindly is a good sign for the five superstar economists recently appointed to the economic advisory board of MK Stalin, the new chief minister of Tamil Nadu, South India’s most populous state.

Mr. Stalin’s father, Mr. Karunanidhi of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam ( DMK ), was a giant of Tamil politics, ruling the state for nearly two decades during five separate terms as chief minister. He is said to have chosen his son’s name to honor the death of the Soviet leader, whose death was announced days after the birth of the current chief minister. Yet it is to Mr. Stalin’s credit that his name is perhaps the least interesting thing about him.

Start with the newly appointed economic council. One member, Esther Duflo, won a Nobel Prize for her rigorous approach to evaluating development patterns. Two others, Arvind Subramanian, India’s former chief economic adviser, and Raghuram Rajan, former central bank chief, both clashed with Narendra Modi, the prime minister, in those jobs. The others Narayan, a former finance secretary, and Jean Drze, an economist and welfare activist have taken a stand against Mr Modis’ haphazard decision-making. The appointments are designed to emphasize the difference between Mr. Stalin and the RP – Prime Minister obsessed.

This corresponds to the position in which Mr. Stalin finds himself: together with Mamata Banerjee and Pinarayi Vijayan, respectively chief ministers of West Bengal and Kerala, he is the face of a decentralized opposition to the party of Mr. Modis Bharatiya Janata ( BJP ). In the absence of any inspiration from the weakened Congress party, it will almost certainly fall to some sort of coalition of regional satraps to face the prime minister in the next general election in 2024.

As a young man with a famous and powerful father, Mr. Stalin is said to have developed a reputation as a thug, as a leaked US diplomatic cable said, including alleged involvement in multiple sex scandals. (Mr. Stalin did not publicly respond to the allegations.) This changed during the state of emergency of 1975-77, when Indira Gandhi suspended democracy and jailed most of his political opponents, including Mr. Stalin. . He was brutally beaten and one of his comrades died in police custody.

He came out with a serious air and began to invest in his political future. As the Indian economy opened up in the 1990s, he made friends within the business community of Chennais, and eventually Karunanidhi appointed him mayor of the city, which is the capital of the State. With a dyed black pompadour, white half-sleeved shirts and veshtis, he began to cultivate an image of his own, though piously subordinate to his fathers.

Now 68 years old, Mr. Stalin remains on the sidelines. Until recently, he kept company without distinction: party hackers rather than the Tamil intelligentsia of which Karunanidhi sought the conversation. Mr. Stalin is not the personality his father was. He doesn’t have to be. the DMK his main rival, AIADMK , managed to cling to power for years after the death of its charismatic leader in 2016 by accepting help from the BJP , ascendant in the rest of India but hated by Tamils. In the 2019 general election, when Mr. Modis’ approval rating in most northern Indian states was over 60%, in Tamil Nadu it was only 2.2%. Who put the kiss of death on the AIADMK . Mr. Stalin DMK won the recent state elections in a landslide.

Aware of his own limits as a charismatic leader, speaker, ideologue, he seems to want to make history as a man of governance, explains AR Venkatachalapathy, historian. He is also pragmatic, keeping the defeated government’s health minister in a covid-19 committee. The pandemic has made Tamils ​​grateful for their relatively strong public health infrastructure. This is one of the ways in which the state sets itself apart from the rest of the country. Its quietly knowledgeable leader may turn out to be another.