New Israeli Government Offers Opportunity to Reset with Turkey as Obstacles Remain | Voice of America
ISTANBUL – Turkey sees the formation of a new government by Israel without Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as a chance for the two countries to restore long-strained relations. But recent fighting between Hamas and Israel threatens to complicate any effort to improve relations.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Benjamin Netanyahu have regularly exchanged insults, the two leaders hardly hiding their mutual dislike.
With Netanyahu’s departure, there is now an opportunity to improve relations, says Sinan Ulgen of the Istanbul Center for Economic Studies and Foreign Policy. But Ulgen warns that Erdogan’s fiery condemnation last month against Israel for its military confrontation with Hamas will complicate these efforts.
There (was) now a lot of personal animosity between the Turkish leadership and Netanyahu, while there is now a new political leadership in Israel, ”Ulgen said. on this path. But the fact that Netanyahu is no longer part of the Israeli government should certainly be seen as a positive development.
Turkey is seeking to restore relations with Israel as part of a broader strategy to end its regional isolation. The two countries withdrew their ambassadors in 2018 due to the Israeli crackdown on Palestinians.
Relations also deteriorated in 2010 after Israeli commandos stormed the Mavi Marmara, a Turkish-owned ship that was part of a flotilla trying to break the Israeli blockade of the Gaza Strip. Nine pro-Palestinian activists on board were killed.
A Turkish presidential adviser had said earlier this year that the two countries were on the verge of dismissing their ambassadors to their respective posts; however, international relations professor Soli Ozel of Istanbul’s Kadir Has University says the success of any attempt at rapprochement will depend on the possibility of further major military confrontations between Israel and Hamas.
At lower levels, negotiations will continue, ”Ozel said. “They won’t just be made public. And the timing of the reconciliation will be determined by the duration of these events.
Even with Netanyahu no longer in power, Gallia Lindenstrauss of the Tel Aviv Institute for National Security Studies says Erdogan still has several critics in Israel’s new government. But Lindenstrauss says the inclusion of an Arab party in the new coalition could facilitate efforts to improve Turkish-Israeli relations.
Anti-Erdogan sentiments were not only among Netanyahu and his party, but also among parties that are now in government, ”Lindenstrauss said. “But this Islamist party now in the Israeli coalition, we already know that it has contacts with Turkey. The mere fact that they are in government is something positive in this regard, and they could also serve as a bridge between Turkey and Israel.
But Lindenstrauss says the price for any reset will be high, as Israel seeks transparency from Ankara in its support for Palestinians in East Jerusalem as well as moderation of Erdogan’s verbal attacks on Israel. Lindenstrauss says Turkey’s support for Hamas is probably the most controversial issue.
The question of Hamas’ military operations carried out from Turkey. We have Hamas military agents who are active in Turkey, ”Lindenstrauss said. “We know that money laundering goes through Turkey. We know the cyber activities that pass through Turkey from Hamas. We know of terrorist attacks that have been planned from Turkey, so all this from an Israeli point of view must stop.
East Jerusalem is the epicenter of Palestinian protests against the Israeli government. Israel regards all of Jerusalem as its unified capital. The Palestinians want East Jerusalem to be the capital of a future state.
Ankara says it only provides political and diplomatic support to Hamas and a safe haven for some of its members.
Yet despite the current tensions, Turkish-Israeli trade has continued to grow – a pragmatism that some analysts say could be essential to normalization efforts.
