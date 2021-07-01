Trump cost the GOP both races and control of the Senate. And after?





As Senator Lindsay Graham said, RS.C. in May, there is no way that party will remain united without President Trump and his supporters. “

With Trump, loyalty has always been one-sided.

But the reality tells us something different: When former President Donald Trump doesn’t travel the country complaining about the election he claims was stolen from him, he sends deranged emails to reporters, also complaining about the election that was being stolen. ‘he claims to have been stolen from him. What Trump does not do is file a lawsuit against President Joe Biden on behalf of the party that has ended up being completely defined by him.

Yet Republicans seem to have made the strategic choice of believing their best hope of regaining control of Congress is to tie themselves completely to Trump.

The problem with this approach is becoming increasingly clear: the former president remains mired in the past, questioning the 2020 election and focusing on settling scores with his perceived enemies, whether Democrats or colleagues. republicans.

As president, Trump only cared about helping the GOP to the extent that it boosted it, either politically or psychologically. His post-presidency does not look different.

On Saturday night, the former president spoke at a rally of his rabid supporters in Wellington, Ohio, apparently intended to bolster the candidacy of Republican House candidate Max Miller, a former Trump aide. But Trump’s presence had little to do with loyalty to Miller, and almost everything to do with his main opponent, Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, who is one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach him. Strengths.

Trump has vowed to wage a political war of revenge against the 10 Republicans and has already approved a main challenge against Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski, the only one of seven GOP senators to vote for Trump’s conviction for incitement to riot. January 6, which is for re-election in 2022.

The former president is concentrating, as always, on attacking his enemies. And these days, that group is as likely to be Republican as they are Democrat.

In Ohio, Trump regaled the crowds with a constant stream of grievances and lies about the election he lost last November. Less discussed was Miller or the Ohio GOP Senate candidates seeking to replace outgoing state incumbent Rob Portman. As Republican politicians practically scramble to praise Trump (one of the Senate candidates handed out leaflets listing all the ways she supports Trump unlike her less enthusiastic opponents), the former president is focusing, as always, on the attack of his enemies. And these days, that group is as likely to be Republican as they are Democrat.

Over the past week, Trump emailed statements to reporters to prosecute his former attorney general, Slow Moving Bill Barr, for telling ABC News Jon Karl that presidents claim widespread electoral fraud in 2020 was bulls —.

He targeted “Republican senators from RINO for negotiating an infrastructure deal with Biden, called for new leadership to replace Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, and lambasted Republicans in Wisconsin for working hard to cover up the electoral corruption by blocking an audit of the 2020 election states.

Even while criticizing the Bidens Justice Department for its lawsuit against Georgia over its new electoral law, it has focused most of its venom on that state’s Republican officials who have refused to join its efforts to steal the 2020 elections.

Certainly, Trump’s mere presence at political rallies, even if he talks about those who allegedly wronged him, helps Republicans. In 2020, the state’s red senators led the table, with vote totals almost identical to that of the president. From a narrow political standpoint, this is why Republicans have remained so close to the president for the past six years, even in the face of his endless assaults on basic democratic standards. Quite simply, Trump is good for business.

But as Trump increasingly wields his fire on Republicans, the cracks in Trump can’t make bad strategy are starting to show. We saw it unfold in January during the Georgia Senate second round, when Trump spent much of his time campaigning against Republican officials like Governor Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. Trump’s actions arguably cost Republicans both the races and control of the Senate.

It’s hard to imagine that a party benefits when its nominal leader attacks its leaders in Congress and further widens divisions over its future direction.

Republicans have become attached to an irrational, unstable, vindictive leader who is determined to take revenge on those he believes he has crossed paths with, and the latter group is increasingly made up of Republicans.

As much as Trump could energize his supporters, so much he could start to have a similar effect on his political opponents for very different reasons.

Graham may be right that Republicans can’t be successful without Trump, but it’s far from clear if they can be successful with him.

