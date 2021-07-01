Trump Org could collapse in trial





Welcome to 10 Things in Politics. Subscribe here to receive this newsletter. Send me advice at [email protected] or tweet me at @BrentGriffiths.

Here is what we are talking about:

One thing to watch out for: President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden are set to visit the area where a condominium in Surfside, Florida has partially collapsed.

1. A MAJOR DAY IN TRUMPWORLD: Former President Donald Trump’s legal problems are about to escalate. The cornerstone of the former president’s brand, the Trump Organization, along with Allen Weisselberg, one of his most loyal collaborators, have reportedly been indicted, with the charges due to be made public later today.

My colleagues looked at how things might turn out from here:

Tackling Trump’s business is a rare move: prosecutors would most likely have to show that at least one executive designated as a “senior officer” in New York state law has committed or at least tolerated a fault. Legal experts say the strategy could make it easier for prosecutors to cooperate. And the risks to the Trump brand are substantial.

Key Quote: “If, and more likely when, the gold paint is tarnished or fades from what could become an organization’s Titanic after indictment, not only banks, lenders and business partners will start to leak.” , the financial consequences can send employees running for lifeboats and pointing fingers at the captain for protection before everyone is overwhelmed with the former president, “Jeremy Saland, former prosecutor in the office, told colleagues. of the Manhattan District Attorney.

If that were to be tried, experts expect a document-rich case: prosecutors in Manhattan and New York have gone all the way to the Supreme Court to obtain Trump’s tax returns and financial records. Experts also said the relatively small size of the company meant that few employees would be likely to testify, but it could also limit the company’s defense.

Weisselberg is Trump’s ultimate insider: he has served the family since the 1970s and was the only non-Trump to oversee Trump’s confidence when he was in the White House. Jennifer Weisselberg, Weisselberg’s former daughter-in-law, previously told my colleagues prosecutors were trying to turn him over.

She also detailed Weisselberg’s role, including how he possibly got around tax rules: “It was like, ‘OK, the way we’re going to maestro is instead of a raise, we’re going to pay. my daughter’s school fees, ”she says of Weisselberg’s approach. “‘Instead of a raise, we will pay for the apartment.'”

Learn more about the key people to watch as the case unfolds.

Some of Senator Kyrsten Sinema’s former staff described a “tense” office environment. Samuel Corum / Getty Images

2. Former Employees of Sen. Kyrsten Sinema Say Working For Her Was A Nightmare: Sinema, a Democrat from Arizona, gained a reputation for overseeing an office where junior employees are hard to work, even according to Capitol Hill standards. “It’s probably the worst job I’ve had in my life,” said a former staff member who previously worked elsewhere on the Hill.

3. Bill Cosby released from jail after court overturned sexual assault conviction: Pennsylvania’s highest court ruled Cosby’s deal with a local prosecutor in 2005 should have kept him from being charged in the case that ultimately got him behind bars. That prosecutor, Bruce Castor, made headlines earlier this year as one of Trump’s impeachment advocates.

4. Two children are among 18 confirmed deaths in a Florida condo: two younger sisters Lucia, 10, and Emma Guara, 4, are the youngest victims identified to date among the rubble of a partially collapsed condominium. in Surfside, Florida, reports the Miami Herald. Yet 145 people who lived in the tower are still missing.

VIDEO: Why the Miami condo may have collapsed and how it could happen again

Initiated

5. Donald Rumsfeld’s Legacy: Rumsfeld is the only person to have led the Pentagon twice: once as the youngest Secretary of Defense and later as the eldest. Rumsfeld’s second stint, during the administration of George W. Bush, overshadows his legacy as he led the department in the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq. He died Tuesday at the age of 88. More information on his influential and controversial legacy, including his role in the Iraq war.

6. The Cost of Inequality: A New Insider Series explains how and why inequality persists in the institutions that govern daily life in America while illustrating the real economic cost to society.

Some key findings:

Insider Insider Insider

7. Republican lawmakers have flocked to the border: GOP sees immigration as one of the key issues to take back the House, Politico reports. About two dozen GOP lawmakers traveled to a Texas border town ahead of Trump’s visit to claim the Biden administration was not properly securing the border.

8. China marks a century of communist rule: Anyone who tries to intimidate China will face “broken heads and bloodshed at the Great Iron Wall of 1.4 billion Chinese people,” the Chinese said. President Xi Jinping at a mass rally Thursday, Associated Press Reports. Xi’s comments come as Beijing and Washington continue to clash over trade and human rights.

9. Historians ranked Trump the lowest of any president in the past 150 years: The latest edition of the C-SPAN Historians Survey ranked Trump among the worst presidents in U.S. history. The investigation since 2000 has been carried out whenever there is a new president, and the last one ties up Trump even below William Henry Harrison, who died just 32 days after taking office. At the same time, Barack Obama ranks for the first time in the top 10. Here’s where everyone has stacked up.

CSPAN / Twitter

10. “You owe it to yourself CLEARLY”: Former New York Times Styles editor Choire Sicha recently stepped down from his top job and offered brilliant advice to anyone feeling exhausted. “You cannot solve your own burnout,” he wrote. “You can only change the system or your situation.” Read more of his helpful tips.

Today’s trivial question: Following a historic day for varsity athletics, which president is credited with helping to create the NCAA? Email me your proposal and a suggested question to [email protected]

Answer from yesterday: It was not until 2005 that each state had two statues in the Statuary Hall. The statue of Po’pay in New Mexico, known for leading an 1860 Pueblo revolt against Spanish settlers, was the 100th statue.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/10-things-in-politics-trump-organization-charges-trial The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos