Zulfi Bukhari wins first round defamation lawsuit against Reham Khan





The old SAPM on Pakistanis overseas Zulfi Bukhari (L); broadcaster and ex-wife of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Reham Khan. Photos: File.Justice Karen Steyn finds four allegations of corruption and dishonesty on a Youtube show and four defamatory tweets and retweets against Zulfi Bukhari; Reham tells the court that she raised important issues of public interest, wanted to save the Roosevelt Hotel, has no personal vendetta; The judge cites the libel victory of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahmans as a guiding argument for the Urdu language broadcasts.

LONDON: Prime Minister Imran Khan’s former Special Assistant for Overseas Pakistanis, Zulfi Bukhari, won the first round of the defamation lawsuit against Reham Khan, broadcaster and former wife of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In a preliminary matters trial in the High Court in London, Judge Karen Steyn determined the significance of the eight posts submitted by Zulfi Bukhari in his complaint, including a YouTube video of Roosevelt Hotel by Reham Khan making four allegations as well as four Tweets / Retweets.

Judge Steyn did not accept Reham Khan’s assessment of the meaning of the posts and instead accepted Zulfi Bukharis’ submission.

The libel action began on a YouTube show produced by Reham Khan on December 6, 2019, from UK jurisdiction in which she alleged that Zulfi Bukhari had a personal interest in the sale of the Manhattans Roosevelt Hotel, owned by Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and Pakistani national assets were being sold to aid people like Zulfi Bukhari in an act of theft.

Seeking a Level 1 determination, lawyer Claire Overman for Zulfi Bukhari argued that her client had been vilified at the highest level because he had been convicted of bribery and dishonesty while Reham Khan argued that the claim deserved Chase level 3 at most, Zulfis’ reputation was not achieved and that the publications were in the public interest.

In claim documents filed in July last year in the High Court in London, the former Prime Minister’s adviser alleged that Reham Khan had specifically targeted him in reference to the sale of the Roosevelt Hotel.

The judge learned that in the first post dated December 6, 2019, via YouTube, the broadcaster made allegations of corruption and favoritism stating that Imran Khan’s government wanted to favor Zulfi Bukhari through hotel sales. ladle.

The second post was a promotion of the same YouTube video on Twitter alleging Zulfi favoritism; the third post was the same YouTube video posting to Twitter; the fourth post was promoting the same video with the allegation of looting of the Roosevelt Hotel.

The fifth post was a retweet from another user condemning nepotism over the same video; the sixth post was a retweet of Reham by the same Twitter user with the words shocking affirmations and revelations and Zulfi must STOP lying and NAB must investigate his father’s REAL money trail; the seventh post was a retweet from a Pakistani journalist containing the words notices sent to journalists & presenters who dared to raise the issue of coronavirus containment in Pakistan and that Zulfi Bukhari took refuge behind PEMRA by serving notices to two presenters. Meanwhile, the eighth post was a retweet of a tweet in which Zulfi Bukhari was blamed for the spread of #coronavirus in Pakistan and endangering millions of Pakistani lives.

In deference, Reham Khan told the court that his December 6, 2019 vlog was an effort to alert the public interest to the government’s plans for the iconic Roosevelt Hotel in Manhattan. She said her show was based on information that the Aviation Department had opposed the creation of a task force on Roosevelt.

Reham Khan argued that she only wanted to save the Roosevelt Hotel and had the right to raise questions about the government’s performance or buffoonery.

She told the judge that she did not use derogatory language and that her comments were not a personal attack to defame the plaintiff. She added that her goal had been met and the sale of Roosevelt had been stopped.

Justice Karen Steyn found that the natural and ordinary meaning of the eight publications contained a Chase level 1 imputation; the natural and ordinary meaning of all eight publications was statements of fact except for a part of the seventh publication which is an opinion (the remainder of the seventh publication is a statement of fact); and that all eight publications were libelous against Zulfi Bukhari at common law.

In his ruling, the judge mentioned the defamation victory of Jang and Geos editor-in-chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman against a Pakistani private broadcaster five years ago and said the ruling in the direction of the trial of MSR had set a precedent. for Urdu broadcast cases related to UK jurisdiction.

In a statement, Reham Khan said: I have no reason to harbor a personal vendetta against Zulfi. We parted ways on good terms. This, however, does not mean that I will not criticize the performance and plans of the meaningless PTI governments.

Lawyer Claire Overman, it is understood, will take further instructions.

