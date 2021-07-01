Tucker Carlson told associates he voted for Kanye, not Trump





Other Carlson associates said the affinity between the two, one a longtime Conservative commentator who once wore a bow tie and moved seamlessly in liberal political and media circles, the other a celebrity eccentric musical whose tumultuous relationship with Kim Kardashian recently ended in divorce is real.

Ahead of the election, Carlson said he would vote for West, according to a third person who knows Carlson. He and Kanye get along well. They both find themselves regularly in the crosshairs. They are both pro-life, said this associate.

Carlson is registered as a Republican to vote in Florida, according to Florida registration records. The Fox host voted in person in 2020, according to voting records in Lee County, where Carlson lives part of the year.

However, West failed to make it to the Florida poll in 2020, suggesting that if Carlson had indeed voted for the volatile rapper, he should have done so by writing on his behalf.

West, who showed up with a birthday party ticket, cast ballots in 12 states and garnered over 60,000 votes. But unlike states like New York and Connecticut, West did not submit the necessary documents to the Florida Election Division, so the votes written for him were not counted.

Carlson declining to comment, POLITICO sought to verify whether local records could indicate that someone had tried to vote for West. Lee County does not track the number of written votes received by unqualified candidates like West, complicating these efforts. But in the precinct where Carlson voted last year, there were 8 invalid written votes for the president, a county official said.

Tammy Lipa, another Lee County election official, said in a brief interview that she recalled some people in the county actually writing to West.

An outspoken populist whose eponymous program became the most popular cable news show, Carlson won credit on the left for helping persuade Trump in early 2020 not to attack Iran. He also criticized some of Trump’s policies, such as criminal justice reform. But his remarks on racial issues and immigration have earned him widespread condemnation by the Liberals who accuse Carlson of spreading toxic and conflicting ideas.

Carlson and West have a friendly but not necessarily close relationship, associates say. The two spoke to each other from time to time, and Carlson even spent time in Wyoming with West shortly before the election. A planned interview failed, although the two had a cordial exchange, according to a person familiar with the trip. West could not be reached for comment.

Carlson praised West for his program. Last August, he called him the most convincing voice against abortion and family planning.

[O]On fundamental conservative issues, not political issues like legislation before Congress, but fundamental issues about life and children and what happens when you die, no one with a national platform has been more honest. , sincere or effective as Kanye West, Carlson mentioned. Maybe in generations.

In 2018, Carlson implicitly compared West to Trump after the hip-hop artist, wearing a Make America Great Again hat, visited the Oval Office to discuss issues such as criminal justice reform and other policies. that affect black Americans. The meeting devolved on Pontificant West for 10 minutes on issues such as male energy, sleep deprivation and his own sanity.

[M]Just like anyone else that comes to mind, West can be precisely crazy enough to think for himself, and that’s a valuable quality right now, Carlson said. But listen carefully to what he said. Flashes of truth are sprinkled throughout his ramblings, real information about how the world really is rather than how they tell us. And that makes him dangerous for a system based almost entirely on godliness and lies. If you benefit from such a system, Kanye West must be crushed.

Carlson also did not vote for Trump in 2016, according to a 2017 interview with Business Insider, in which he said he did not vote in the presidential election at all.

I never vote so it’s the truth. I didn’t vote this time, I never do, he said. I am registered in a party that I sincerely despise because I think it is really a force for evil in this country and that is the Democratic Party. But I’m registered because I live in the district, it’s a one-party state and the only election I always vote for is the mayoral race because it’s important. I own it, I raised four children there.

At the time, Carlson lived in the upscale Palisades neighborhood of Washington, DC, which overwhelmingly voted for Hillary Clinton. But he sold his home in DC in 2020 for almost $ 4 million. He now divides his time between Florida and Maine.

Carlsons comments on West are at odds with his on-air persona: a pugnacious Trump supporter and a Tory thought leader who frequently speaks out on immigration and the Covid-19 pandemic, echoing controversial views from the former president on both issues.

But Carlson has a reputation for criticizing Trump in private, according to media reporter Ben Smith, who described the Fox host as a go-to reporter for sometimes unflattering stories about Donald J. Trump in a recent New York Times column. .

Carlson is also known to share his candid reviews with Trump directly. He allegedly told Trump last fall that his performance in the debate was not good, according to Wall Street Journal reporter Michael Benders Frankly’s new book, We Did Win This Election: The Inside Story of How Trump Lost.

Since Trump stepped down, Carlson has been a fierce critic of President Joe Biden and his administration, and has even recently accused the National Security Agency of monitoring him, prompting a rare official denial from the NSA.

Marc Caputo contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.com/news/2021/07/01/tucker-carlson-kanye-west-2020-vote-497654 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos