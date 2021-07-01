Connect with us

Labor sets Boris Johnson deadline to honor British Cold War nuclear test veterans

58 seconds ago

Labor has set Boris Johnson a deadline to honor Britain’s Cold War nuclear test veterans.

October 2022 is Queens testing’s first 70th anniversary and Platinum Jubilee.

Activists hope she will then be able to present a medal to veterans who were ignored throughout her reign.

This week they met Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer, who thanked them for their service and pledged justice after 70 years of waiting.

Shadow Defense Secretary John Healey told the Mirror yesterday: It’s a step towards telling the Prime Minister, in a way he can’t back down, that it’s time let him sit down with the veterans and their descendants and hear about their experiences. “



Ghost Secretary of Defense John Healey
The prime minister should decide whether it is time for Britain to do the right thing, he added.

“We should set a national deadline. Next year, October 2022, is 70 years after the first test explosion, and that should be a goal we all need to work on.”

In a special edition of News Agenda Explained, posted on Mirrors’ Facebook pages, he compared the scandal to the Hillsborough disaster and said: We forget that many of them feel a sense of pride in having been involved in something that led Britain to create a nuclear deterrent. it was a national mission, there is a pride there as well as a feeling of injustice. I just wish we were in government and able to make these decisions … but that can’t wait for the next election.

He said everyone who heard the veterans story was “completely behind this cause, and our job now is to get the government to listen, to have Boris Johnson look them in the eye, listen to them and get it done. his own judgment as we have about the long overdue recognition. “

Mr Starmer said Labor’s latest pledge of 50,000 compensations for each surviving veteran was a starting point. This week, Healey said campaigners’ demands for genetic research, medals and education were “all doable.”



Steve Purse, 47, whose father participated in plutonium safety testing in the Australian Outback
(Image: MSM)

Steve Purse, 47, whose father David took part in a series of highly toxic safety experiments that left the Australian Outback littered with radioactive plutonium 239, called for research into genetic inheritance to help future generations .

He said: “It worries me with my newborn son, Sascha, that I have no idea what to expect in the future. The idea of ​​him going to the doctor later in the day. life, with something wrong, and doctors throwing their hands up and not knowing how to treat it, it’s terrifying. “

Alan Owen, whose father took part in 31 nuclear tests and was compensated by the US government but ignored by his own, said: This week has been a big step forward in lobbying the government to reverse this injustice, and we feel very positive.

The Mirror has asked the Prime Minister’s Office to comment on the delay. Instead, a government spokesperson reissued an old statement saying he was “grateful” to veterans, but their service “did not meet the criteria for medal recognition.”

The spokesperson added that former Defense Secretary Gavin Williamson met a veterans widow in 2018, and former Veterans Minister Johnny Mercer organized Zoom calls with a charity representing veterans. .

Both men have since been fired.



For more than 30 years, the Mirror has campaigned for justice for the brave men who participated in Britain’s nuclear weapons tests.

The Defense Ministry retaliated at every step.

We have told countless heartbreaking stories of grieving mothers, deformed children, premature old men and widows struggling to keep their families together, while campaigning for recognition.

Two years ago, we called for a medal for the 1,500 survivors.

For the first time, we were able to prove that some were unintentionally used in experiments.

Our appeal was supported by then Secretary of Defense Gavin Williamson, but his exam failed after losing his job.

It has only held six meetings in two years. They never asked to meet with veterans. They never questioned the evidence.

Instead, they requested information from the Defense Ministry, which has a habit of denying what its own documents later prove.

And as our medal campaign gained momentum, officials simultaneously removed public records from the National Archives.

Would anyone working in Whitehall today stay there, if 3 megatons of plutonium were to explode south of the river?

Test veterans and their families will never stop fighting. The Mirror will never stop demanding that they be heard.

Mr. Prime Minister, listen to them. Reverse this shameful decision.

