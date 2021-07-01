Labor sets Boris Johnson deadline to honor British Cold War nuclear test veterans

Labor has set Boris Johnson a deadline to honor Britain’s Cold War nuclear test veterans.

October 2022 is Queens testing’s first 70th anniversary and Platinum Jubilee.

Activists hope she will then be able to present a medal to veterans who were ignored throughout her reign.

This week they met Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer, who thanked them for their service and pledged justice after 70 years of waiting.

Shadow Defense Secretary John Healey told the Mirror yesterday: It’s a step towards telling the Prime Minister, in a way he can’t back down, that it’s time let him sit down with the veterans and their descendants and hear about their experiences. “









The prime minister should decide whether it is time for Britain to do the right thing, he added.

“We should set a national deadline. Next year, October 2022, is 70 years after the first test explosion, and that should be a goal we all need to work on.”

In a special edition of News Agenda Explained, posted on Mirrors’ Facebook pages, he compared the scandal to the Hillsborough disaster and said: We forget that many of them feel a sense of pride in having been involved in something that led Britain to create a nuclear deterrent. it was a national mission, there is a pride there as well as a feeling of injustice. I just wish we were in government and able to make these decisions … but that can’t wait for the next election.

He said everyone who heard the veterans story was “completely behind this cause, and our job now is to get the government to listen, to have Boris Johnson look them in the eye, listen to them and get it done. his own judgment as we have about the long overdue recognition. “

Mr Starmer said Labor’s latest pledge of 50,000 compensations for each surviving veteran was a starting point. This week, Healey said campaigners’ demands for genetic research, medals and education were “all doable.”







Steve Purse, 47, whose father David took part in a series of highly toxic safety experiments that left the Australian Outback littered with radioactive plutonium 239, called for research into genetic inheritance to help future generations .

He said: “It worries me with my newborn son, Sascha, that I have no idea what to expect in the future. The idea of ​​him going to the doctor later in the day. life, with something wrong, and doctors throwing their hands up and not knowing how to treat it, it’s terrifying. “

Alan Owen, whose father took part in 31 nuclear tests and was compensated by the US government but ignored by his own, said: This week has been a big step forward in lobbying the government to reverse this injustice, and we feel very positive.

The Mirror has asked the Prime Minister’s Office to comment on the delay. Instead, a government spokesperson reissued an old statement saying he was “grateful” to veterans, but their service “did not meet the criteria for medal recognition.”

The spokesperson added that former Defense Secretary Gavin Williamson met a veterans widow in 2018, and former Veterans Minister Johnny Mercer organized Zoom calls with a charity representing veterans. .

Both men have since been fired.