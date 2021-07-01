United States Adds Turkey to List of Countries Involved in Use of Child Soldiers





File photo: On October 24, 2019, Turkish-backed Syrian rebel fighters gather near the Syrian border town of Tar Abyad, walking past military tanks.Reuters / Karil Ashawi / File Photos July 1, 2021 By Humeyra Pamuk Washington (Reuters) – The United States on Thursday added Turkey to the list of countries implicated in the use of child soldiers over the past year, adding NATO allies to that list for the first time . To further complicate the already baffling relationship between Ankara and Washington. The US State Department told a 2021 Trafficking in Persons (TIP) group that Turkey had adopted and used Syria’s Sultan Murad division, an opposition to Syria that Ankara had long supported, and in Washington. We decided to provide “support”. Child soldier. On a conference call with reporters, a senior State Department official also mentioned the use of child soldiers in Libya, saying Washington is keen to work with Ankara to resolve the issue. “Especially for Turkey … this is the first time that a NATO member has been listed under the Prevention of Child Soldiers Act,” a State Department official said. “Turkey, a respected regional leader and member of NATO, has the opportunity to tackle this problem, the recruitment and use of child soldiers in Syria and Libya,” he said. . Turkey has carried out three cross-border operations in Syria against the so-called Islamic State and US-backed Kurdish militias, and has frequently used a faction of armed Syrian fighters in addition to its own army. It was. Some of these groups have been accused by human rights groups and the United Nations of indiscriminately attacking, kidnapping and pillaging civilians. The United Nations urged Ankara to curb these Syrian rebels, but Turkey rejected the claim and called them “baseless”. Turkey is also involved in the Libyan conflict. Ankara’s aid helped the Tripoli-based government reverse the 14-month onslaught of Eastern troops backed by Egypt and Russia. The State Department reports that governments on this list are subject to certain restrictions on security assistance and commercial licensing of military equipment in the absence of a presidential exemption. It was not immediately clear whether restrictions would automatically be applied to Turkey. It was not immediately clear whether the inclusion of Turkey on this list would affect the ongoing negotiations with the United States to operate the Kabul airport in Afghanistan following the withdrawal of its troops by Washington. Turkey has offered to keep and operate Kabul International Airport after NATO pulls out and is in talks with the United States over logistical and financial support for the mission. This mission could be a potential area for cooperation between Ankara and its allies in a strained relationship, as airport security is crucial for the functioning of an Afghan diplomatic mission after the withdrawal. There is. Ankara is seeking various financial and operational aid to carry out this mission, and President Joe Biden said in a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan last month that US aid will come. Biden’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan said. (Report by Humeyra Pamuk; edited by Aurora Ellis)

