China urges its people to fight. Some say no





T WO VEGETARIAN meals every day. A monthly budget of 200 yuan ($ 30). Work just one or two months a year. In April, a netizen posted this brief description of his simple, stress-free life. He described his philosophy as entanglement, or lying flat. I can be like Diogenes, who slept in his wine barrel in the sun, he writes. He included a photo of himself doing a proper job: playing a corpse in a movie. Listen to this story Your browser does not support element. Enjoy more audio and podcasts on ios or Android. The post went viral. On social media, people have shown their approval of entanglement by sharing photos of themselves (and often their cats) lying in their bed. More than 60% of 240,000 people polled in a poll on Weibo, a Twitter-like platform, said silkping was their idea of ​​the good life. On the site, posts with the hashtag illustrations of young people lying flat in their homes have attracted around 200 million views. Pitch describes the desire to escape the pressures of modern life in China, where young people are expected to work long hours, buy property, get married and have children. Many people in their 20s and 30s complain that hard work no longer rewards them with a better quality of life. They adopted an academic term, neijuan or involution, to describe how additional input no longer produces output. Unlike their parents, who had a thriving economy, they feel that society is stagnating and inequalities are growing. Other ways of expressing this mood have also become common. One is sang, or depressed: many young people today talk about the spread of a sang cultural in China. They refer to the Buddhist youth, that is to say to those who are never disappointed since they do not want anything. Some Chinese youth call themselves chives, harvested or exploited by government and business. As they point out online, it’s hard to harvest chives when they’re flat. Such ideas contradict the rhetoric of the Communist Parties. Its leader, Xi Jinping, likes the word struggle. In 2019, an official summary of a speech he gave to young officials included more than 50 mentions. Wrestling is an art, he told them. We must be good at the fight. Pitch, therefore, conveys a whiff of dissent. He alludes to the rejection of a political culture that encourages people to give their all in work, for the good of the country. A popular online commentary suggested that entanglement had become synonymous with withdrawal, with a challenge: to lie flat is to stand, horizontally. Lying flat is having a spine. State media were quick to intervene. The only way to ensure a happy life is to work hard, a newspaper commentary said. Lying flat is not only unfair but also shameful, he added. An academic from Tsinghua, an elite university in Beijing, described entanglement as an extremely irresponsible attitude which disappoints not only parents but also hundreds of millions of taxpayers. The posts about his remarks have been viewed over 400 million times on Weibo. The platform still allows entanglement-related discussions. But Douban, another social media site, has banned several online groups promoting the concept. Only one for those who have returned to the rat race remains accessible: The Standing Up After Lying Flat Mutual Support Alliance. Research on Taobao, an e-commerce platform, to T -Shirts with lay flat messages only result in items displaying Communist Party slogans.

