Liz Cheney appointed to the January 6 select committee by Nancy PelosiExBulletin





Representative Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., Says she is honored to serve on the Special House Committee investigating the Jan.6 insurgency on the U.S. Capitol. J. Scott Applewhite / AP .

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., On Thursday appointed members of a select committee investigating the January 6 insurgency on the U.S. Capitol, including Representative Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., a fierce criticism of former President Donald Trump.

Cheney was the only Republican nominated to the panel by Pelosi, who named Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., As chairman. Cheney, along with Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, were the only two Republicans to vote in favor of the committee’s creation on Wednesday.

The House select committee was approved after Senate Republicans blocked a measure that would have set up a bipartisan commission to examine the events surrounding the attack. But even Republicans who backed the bipartisan commission voted against the select committee, denouncing it as partisan.

Cheney, who voted to impeach Trump on the grounds that he incited violence, said ahead of Wednesday’s vote that the bipartisan committee would have been preferred but that the select committee “is our only remaining option.”

In a statement following her appointment to the committee, Cheney said she was honored to serve on the panel. “Congress is compelled to conduct a full investigation into the most serious attack on our Capitol since 1814. On that day, our Republic’s most sacred space was invaded by an angry and violent mob attempting to ‘stop the counting of electoral votes and threatened the peaceful transfer of power,’ she said.

The House created the special committee to investigate the January 6 attack on the United States Capitol. Today, I am proud to appoint members who will patriotically honor our oath and our responsibility to the American people: to seek the truth. pic.twitter.com/0Ie1McRhIc

– Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) July 1, 2021

The rest of the panel are all Democrats. In addition to Thompson, who is chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee, the panel includes three veterans of the House impeachment inquiries into Trump:

Representative Zoe Lofgren of California, chair of the House administration committee that was responsible for the impeachment. Representative Adam Schiff of California, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee that led Trump’s first impeachment by the House. Representative Jamie Raskin of Maryland, who led the second impeachment.

Representatives Pete Aguilar from California, Stephanie Murphy from Florida and Elaine Luria from Virginia were also named.

Minority House Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., Has the power to recommend five more Republicans for the committee, who are expected to be approved by Pelosi. But McCarthy reportedly warned GOP House members that they would be stripped of their committee duties if they sat on the panel, according to CNN and others.

At his weekly press conference Thursday, McCarthy said he found it “shocking” that Cheney would take such an assignment from Pelosi, rather than follow the example of the Republican conference, and denied “threatening anyone with missions from committee”.

He also declined to say when or if he would appoint his own members to the panel.

Pelosi said the committee “will investigate and report on the facts and causes of the mob terrorist attack on the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021. It will also be responsible for reporting on its findings, conclusions and recommendations to prevent future attacks “.

As chairman, Thompson will have the power to summon witnesses and documents.

