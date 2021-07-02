Politics
Merry Christmas Mr. John Key – your friend, President Xi Jinping
Yukie Nishizawa / Getty Images
Chinese President Xi Jinping shakes hands with former New Zealand Prime Minister John Key before a meeting at the Great Hall of the People October 16, 2019 in Beijing, China.
Many Western politicians regard Chinese President Xi Jinping as a dangerous dictator who removed mandates, allowing him to rule the world’s most populous country for life.
But former New Zealand Prime Minister John Key calls President Xi a friend and says he’s on the Chinese leader’s Christmas card list.
He calls me a friend and I think he sort of means it, Key said. I don’t want to exaggerate the things he might take me off his Christmas card list, but he sends me one every year.
In his interview for the Red Line Podcast, who examines the influence of the Chinese Communist Party in New Zealand, Key emerges as one of the few strongly pro-Chinese Western politicians.
Key says his closeness to President Xi has given him a better understanding of Chinese thinking.
I have had the privilege of many dinners and one-on-one conversations with Xi Jinping.
Key said China still sees itself as a developing country and hopes to lift an additional 300 to 400 million people out of poverty through policies aimed at increasing economic growth.
The goal is, and that’s a crass way to put it, but Singapore on steroids. It’s about developing the country to a point where they are smart, efficient, lifting people out of poverty and giving people opportunity and hope.
The Chinese government is accused of keeping more than a million Uyghur Muslims in concentration camps in Xinjiang, northwest China. He is also criticized for cracking down on pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong and his ongoing actions in Tibet.
Key admitted that China has serious human rights issues and believes New Zealand should talk about it, but doesn’t believe it should hamper the strong economic relations between the countries.
Some people will say, “My God, this guy is just an end-to-end investment banker and all he thinks about is money, he doesn’t care about anything else.” and all I would tell you is that I’m not an idiot, Key mentioned.
I think New Zealand businesses and New Zealand consumers have benefited tremendously from this relationship. I don’t think we did this by selling our soul. I think we continued to stand up for the things we believe in and I think it would be easy for us to drift off to where the others are.
By this he means the strained relations that the other Five Eyes countries have with China.
Key said he remains in touch with the former leaders of Britain, Australia, the United States and Canada, and that they are all deeply negative about China.
I’m not going to change my mind, because all of a sudden a bunch of leaders that I was hanging out with who thought China was good, now all of a sudden think they’re not that good .
Key likens some of the most extreme anti-Chinese rhetoric to conspiracy theories about the failure of capitalism, the death of democracy, or the evils of technology.
I’m not the conspiratorial type. I think they are what they are. It’s a great country that had the world’s largest economy that spent centuries on ice, Key said.
These are many things, but a global force for evil is not one of them in my opinion.
