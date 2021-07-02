Hyderabad residence of arrested LeT terrorists searched, prosecution documents seized: NIA





New Delhi, July 1 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) raided the residence in Hyderabad of two terrorists from Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), arrested in connection with the explosion of a train station, and seized digital devices and documents on making improvised explosive devices, a spokesperson for the agency said Thursday.

Imran Malik aka Imran Khan and his brother Mohammad Nasir Khan were arrested Wednesday in Hyderabad in connection with the explosion at Darbhanga station in Bihar last month.

The NIA searched their residence in New Mallepally and recovered various incriminating documents and several digital devices, the spokesperson said.

“The objects recovered from the premises of the accused contained various documents relating to the procedure for making IEDs and the materials used in the making of IEDs,” said the spokesperson.

Immediately after their arrest, the NIA said they were part of a plot hatched by top operatives of the banned terrorist organization LeT to carry out terrorist acts across India.

Originally from Shamli district in Uttar Pradesh, the defendants were targeted after the NIA resumed the investigation into a parcel explosion at platform number one at Darbhanga station on June 17.

The investigation revealed that the package had been reserved in Secunderabad and had arrived at the Secunderabad-Darbhanga Express site.

“After the visit to the crime scene and the elaboration of key elements by the NIA investigative team, the preliminary investigation and examination of the defendants revealed a transnational plot hatched by the main LeT agents to carry out terrorist acts across India and cause large-scale damage to life and property, the spokesperson said.

Acting under the direction of Pakistan-based LeT managers, the arrested defendants made an incendiary improvised explosive device (IED) and wrapped it in a cloth bundle and put it on the train, he said. .

He said this was aimed at causing an explosion and fire in a moving passenger train, resulting in huge loss of life and property.

‘Nasir Khan visited Pakistan in 2012 and received training from LeT handlers in making IEDs from locally available chemicals. He and his brother Imran were in contact with Pakistan-based LeT managers on encrypted communication platforms, the spokesperson said.

“The detailed examination of the accused and the investigation continue to uncover the biggest conspiracy,” the spokesperson said. PTI SKL SMN SMN

