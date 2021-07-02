Turkey exits treaty to combat violence against women

Ankara (AFP)

Turkey officially emerged from a treaty to fight femicide and domestic violence on Thursday, in a controversial move defended by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan but condemned by the West and rights groups.

Erdogan sparked outrage in March by withdrawing from the world’s first binding treaty to prevent and combat violence against women, known as the Istanbul Convention.

There were demonstrations Thursday evening across Turkey, including in the capital Ankara and Istanbul, as people rallied in support of the convention.

The 2011 pact, signed by 45 countries and the European Union, requires governments to pass legislation related to the prosecution of crimes, including marital rape and female genital mutilation.

Erdogan’s decision came as he clings to support from conservative and nationalist groups to maintain his 18-year reign.

Rights organizations say Erdogan’s decision will put women at greater risk of violence as femicide is already prevalent in Turkey.

“We are very frustrated. Every day a woman we know or do not know is murdered. There is no guarantee that we will not suffer the same treatment tomorrow,” Nevin Tatar, 35, said at the protest in Istanbul.

Several hundred people attended the demonstration, some carrying rainbow flags, chanting: “We are not going to be silent, we are not afraid, we will not obey!”

– President’s promise –

The president insisted on Thursday that Turkey’s commitment to end violence against women would not suffer from his decision.

“As the fight against violence against women did not start with this treaty, our engagement will not end either because we withdraw,” he said.

He was speaking at an event at the presidential palace in Ankara for a national action plan to combat violence against women.

But in comments likely to anger Turkish women, Erdogan said “the fight is to protect the honor of … our mothers and daughters.”

Erdogan in 2016 recommended that women have three children and suggested that a woman is “incomplete” if she does not have one.

– Appease the conservatives –

Justifying the withdrawal in March, Erdogan’s senior press secretary Fahrettin Altun said the treaty references to gender-based abuse had been “hijacked by people trying to normalize homosexuality.”

The LGBTQ movement is “incompatible” with Turkey’s social and family values, he said.

Major Turkish cities were shaken earlier this year by student-led protests for broader rights.

Homosexuality has been legal in Turkey since the Ottoman Empire.

But women’s rights groups accuse Ankara of withdrawing from the treaty to appease conservatives at a time when Erdogan’s ruling party with Islamic roots is seeing lower levels of support.

The withdrawal was condemned by the European Union and the United States.

Turkey’s highest administrative court on Tuesday rejected an attempt to reverse the withdrawal, saying Erdogan had “the authority” to make the decision.

– Increased danger –

Last year, 300 women were murdered in the country, according to the rights group We Will Stop Femicide Platform, while 189 have been killed so far this year.

“The withdrawal sends a reckless and dangerous message to the perpetrators of violence, mutilation and murder: that they can continue to do so with impunity,” said Amnesty International Secretary General Agnès Callamard.

Before the withdrawal, women’s organizations urged Ankara to apply the treaty to protect women.

“We fought for the convention to be enforced. They think they can get out of the convention with the word of one man. But women won’t give up,” Ipek Deniz, 35, told the ‘AFP in Istanbul.

Istanbul governorate banned a pride march last weekend, which saw police use force while arresting dozens of protesters and pinning an AFP photographer to the ground, triggering an official complaint.

The parade was held annually in Istanbul until 2015, an event attended by thousands of people.

Critics say the pride march bans and withdrawal from the treaty demonstrate rampant Islamization under Erdogan, who came to power as prime minister in 2003.

AFP 2021