Trump demands identity of officer who shot on Capitol Hill rioter Ashli ​​Babbitt despite DOJ self-defense findings

Former President Donald Trump joined a chorus of right-wing voices on Thursday calling for the identity of the law enforcement officer who shot down Capitol Hill rioter Ashli ​​Babbitt as she tried to enter the chamber of the House on January 6, which the Department of Justice determined to be an act of self-defense.

Former President Donald Trump speaks during a visit to an unfinished section of the border wall on … [+] June 30, 2021, in Pharr, Texas.

Brandon Bell / Getty Images Highlights

Who shot Ashli ​​Babbitt? Trump said in a statement Thursday, hours after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced her appointment to a committee to investigate the attack.

Babbitt was gunned down on January 6, after repeated warnings from law enforcement to stop, as she attempted to climb through a broken window and into the Presidents’ Hall, which leads to the House chamber.

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Arizona) went so far as to suggest that Ashli ​​Babbitt was executed by an officer on the lookout, describing her as a veteran wrapped in an American flag.

Key context

The DOJ announced in April that it would not initiate criminal proceedings against the officer who shot Babbitt, saying there was insufficient evidence that he had violated civil rights laws. The investigation determined that the officer reasonably believed the shooting was necessary for self-defense or to defend members of Congress and others evacuating the chamber from the House.

Chief critic

Trump knows that if that person’s identity is revealed, they will immediately be in extreme danger from their retinue. He doesn’t care, Mike Rothschild, conspiracy theories expert and author of The Storm Is Upon Us, a book about the right-wing QAnon conspiracy movement, told Forbes, calling the statement incredibly disturbing.

Large number

68%. This is the part of Republicans who said there had been too much attention on the attack on Capitol Hill in a Morning Consult poll released on Monday. Only 25% of Republicans say the rioters are representative of Trump, while 30% say they hold Trump at least somewhat responsible for the attack.

What to watch out for

The House is moving forward with an investigation into the attack after Senate Republicans blocked an independent commission last month. Representative Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), Chairman of the Jan.6 select committee, said there was no timeline for the investigation.

