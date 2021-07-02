US Secretary of Commerce Raimondo calls Xi’s speech “boastful”

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo testifies before a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing to review the U.S. Jobs Plan, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on April 20, 2021.

US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo on Thursday pledged that the United States will continue business as usual after the country was apparently targeted in a speech by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

“We will do everything possible to ensure that our American businesses are treated fairly and can access the Chinese market,” she said on CNBC’s “Closing Bell” show. “We will make sure that is the case, that the Chinese play by the rules, protect intellectual property, allow our markets, our businesses to access this market.”

Xi, in a speech celebrating the 100th anniversary of the ruling Communist Party, warned that unnamed foreign adversaries seeking to “intimidate” China would be “beaten and bloodied” after facing its “great wall of steel.”

Raimondo called the comments harsh rhetoric, saying the United States “would just play our game.”

“It’s obviously, you know, a lot of bluster and rhetoric. I think American companies need to focus on their business,” she said.

Asked about the country’s human rights violations against ethnic minorities, Raimondo said the United States would continue to work with its allies to “stand up” against China.

“It will take not only America, but also allied countries that believe in democracy and share values ​​to put enough pressure on them to stop these clear, unjust and inhumane actions,” she said.