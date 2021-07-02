Politics
US Secretary of Commerce Raimondo calls Xi’s speech “boastful”
Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo testifies before a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing to review the U.S. Jobs Plan, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on April 20, 2021.
Olivier Contreras | Swimming pool | Reuters
US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo on Thursday pledged that the United States will continue business as usual after the country was apparently targeted in a speech by Chinese President Xi Jinping.
“We will do everything possible to ensure that our American businesses are treated fairly and can access the Chinese market,” she said on CNBC’s “Closing Bell” show. “We will make sure that is the case, that the Chinese play by the rules, protect intellectual property, allow our markets, our businesses to access this market.”
Xi, in a speech celebrating the 100th anniversary of the ruling Communist Party, warned that unnamed foreign adversaries seeking to “intimidate” China would be “beaten and bloodied” after facing its “great wall of steel.”
Raimondo called the comments harsh rhetoric, saying the United States “would just play our game.”
“It’s obviously, you know, a lot of bluster and rhetoric. I think American companies need to focus on their business,” she said.
Asked about the country’s human rights violations against ethnic minorities, Raimondo said the United States would continue to work with its allies to “stand up” against China.
“It will take not only America, but also allied countries that believe in democracy and share values to put enough pressure on them to stop these clear, unjust and inhumane actions,” she said.
The Biden administration has taken a tough stand with China, even though it has moved away from the caustic rhetoric of the Trump administration, which has waged a trade war with Beijing and publicly blamed it for the coronavirus outbreak. .
In March, the Biden White House imposed sanctions on two Chinese officials. The Treasury Department indicted the two Wang Junzheng, secretary of the Party Committee of the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps, and Chen Mingguo, director of the Xinjiang Public Security Bureau, for playing a role in “severe physical violence. “targeting Uyghur Muslims.
US business executives, including John Donahoe of Nike and Elon Musk of Tesla, have drawn backlash in recent days for the positive comments they have made about China, a key market.
Donahoe, during an earnings call last week, said Nike is “a brand of China and for China,” while Musk in a tweet Thursday praised China for its “economic prosperity,” in particular. in infrastructure.
In response, Raimondo, whose job it is to represent U.S. companies and increase employment opportunities, said she wouldn’t tell a CEO how to run a business, although she would take a different approach.
“If I were CEO, I would speak out against human rights violations, and I think we should all agree that when we see human rights violations, when we see racism, when we see this kind of behavior, we should speak up and speak out, ”she said. “It’s leadership.”
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2021/07/01/us-commerce-secretary-raimondo-dismisses-xi-speech-as-bluster.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]