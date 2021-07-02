Pakistan will continue to play its part for lasting peace in Afghanistan, according to security apparatus, informs lawmakers – Pakistan





The military high command told lawmakers at a high-level security briefing on Thursday that Pakistan would welcome the true representative government of the Afghan people and continue to play its role as responsible for lasting peace in the neighboring country.

The closed-door briefing on developments in Afghanistan and other strategic issues was given during a meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security in Parliament in Islamabad.

In addition to the 29 members of the commission, some 16 legislators were specially invited to the meeting attended by the chief of the army, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, the leaders of all parliamentary parties in both the National Assembly and Senate, as well as the chief ministers of the four provinces. Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Director General Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed gave the main briefing, while Prime Minister Imran Khan did not attend.

Committee Chairman and President of the National Assembly Asad Qaiser chaired the session, during which DG ISI gave political and parliamentary leaders and legislators a comprehensive briefing on “important external issues, security national, internal challenges and regional developments, in particular the Kashmir conflict and the situation, “according to a statement released by the Information Ministry.

The meeting was informed that Pakistan had honestly played a “very positive and responsible” role in the Afghan peace process.

“Thanks to Pakistan’s efforts, not only has the way been opened for talks between different Afghan factions and warring groups, but a meaningful dialogue between the United States and the Taliban has also been initiated,” they told lawmakers.

“We believe that lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan will in fact translate into stability in South Asia,” the ministry’s press release added.

At the meeting, it was said that Pakistan will welcome the true representative government of the Afghan people “at all levels” and continue its role in the Afghan peace process.

“Pakistani land is not being used in the ongoing conflict in Afghanistan and hope has been expressed that Afghan land will not be used against Pakistan either,” the statement said.

Lawmakers were told that 90% of the fences at the Afghan border had been completed, while an effective customs and border control system was also being developed.

According to the document, political leaders “expressed their satisfaction” at the briefing and expressed their wishes for peace, progress and prosperity in Afghanistan.

The meeting started in the late afternoon and continued until late evening after a break. The Information Ministry said attendees gave their suggestions in a question-and-answer session at the briefing, and that their “suggestions will be seen as an important part of security policy.”

After the meeting, the NA spokesperson hosted a reception for the participants, which was also attended by the heads of the military and ISI, opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif and other lawmakers.

Asked by a reporter whether Pakistan will allow the US request to set up military bases in the country, General Bajwa replied, “You should ask the government this question.

He added : “[We] won’t give out airbases this time around. “

PM Imran absent

During the briefing, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari stressed that Prime Minister Imran should have attended the important meeting on national security. While the briefing was underway, the Prime Minister was attending a farmers’ convention in Islamabad.

At this, AN spokesman Qaiser informed attendees that the PM did not attend the briefing “due to the opposition,” a lawmaker who attended the meeting told Dawn.com on condition of anonymity.

The speaker said the prime minister was due to attend the briefing until this morning, but the prime minister’s office had received advice that the opposition could withdraw from the briefing if Prime Minister Imran attended, according to the source. .

The Prime Minister “made it clear that this was a matter of national security and therefore did not want to make it into politics,” Qaiser said, quoted by lawmakers.

Earlier today, Home Secretary Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said the course of politics in Pakistan would change following the army’s security briefing to lawmakers.

The country’s policy will now focus on national security after the briefing, the minister said, adding that he expected the government and the opposition to jointly take a new path in politics.

It was the first time under the PTI-led government that officials from the security forces and spy agencies briefed lawmakers on security issues.

