Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the NDA government will ensure the full development of Pondicherry: Nadda

New Delhi [India], July 2 (ANI): BJP National President JP Nadda said on Thursday that, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government will ensure the overall development of Pondicherry.

Nadda’s statement came after a delegation of MPs from Pondicherry met with him in the nation’s capital on Thursday. The delegation included the BJP, independent deputies and the president of the BJP in Pudducherry.

“I met a delegation of deputies from Pondicherry today. We are grateful to the people of Pondicherry for giving us such a mandate. We assure that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government of the NDA will ensure the overall development of Pondicherry, ”Nadda tweeted.

Lecturer ‘Embalam’ R Selvam, President of BJP Pudducherry V Saminathan, A Namassivayam, K Lakshminarayanan, C Djeacoumar, AK Sai J Saravana Kumar, PML Kalyan Soundaram, Richards Johnkumar, M Sivasankar, G Ashok Ramokalriningam de Ashok Sivasankar, G Ashok Ramokalrinivas and RB Ashokalriningam, the visiting delegation.

Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the delegation of deputies from Pondicherry and discussed with them the efforts for the overall development of Pondicherry.

In a tweet, Prime Minister Modi said: “I met a delegation of MPs from Pondicherry. I discussed the various efforts being made for the overall development of Pondicherry.”

On June 27, five deputies from the ruling coalition government led by Chief Minister N Rangasamy were sworn in as ministers by Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan. A Namassivayam of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Chandira Priyanga of the All India NR Congress are among the prominent names who have been inducted into the cabinet.

The AINRC-led NDA won the one-phase elections for the Pondicherry assembly, which were held on April 6. (ANI)

