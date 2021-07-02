Africa, Europe Face Variant-Induced COVID-19 Outbreaks | Voice of America





The African region of the World Health Organization (WHO) is facing a severe third wave of COVID-19 cases, driven by variants across the continent. In a virtual briefing with reporters on Thursday, WHO Regional Director for Africa Matshidiso Moeti said new cases had risen by an average of 25% in Africa for six consecutive weeks to nearly 202 000 in the week ending June 27, with deaths rising 15% in 38 African countries. countries to nearly 3,000 during the same period. The speed and scale of Africa’s third wave is unlike anything we’ve seen before, Moeti said. The rampant spread of more contagious variants is pushing the threat to Africa to a whole new level. Meanwhile, WHO’s European regional director Hans Kluge said on Thursday that the 10-week streak of declining COVID-19 cases in the regions had come to an end. During his weekly briefing in Copenhagen, he said cases in 53 countries regions rose 10% last week. Kluge attributed the increase to the increase in mixing, travel, gatherings and the easing of social restrictions, which he said is occurring against a backdrop of rapidly evolving Delta plus variant emergence. transmissible virus, a situation made worse by the slow pace of vaccinations in the region. . Elsewhere in Europe, German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer called the decision of the organizers of the Euro Cup 2020 football championships totally irresponsible to have their tournament organized during a pandemic. Seehofer said the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) decision to hold matches at stadiums across Europe with largely unmasked crowds of up to 60,000 was clearly more a matter of trade than of protection. He said that although some localities impose restrictions on crowds, the organization should have made those decisions itself. Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Thursday announced that new emergency measures would come into effect on Saturday for the islands of Java and Bali to mitigate the increase in new cases in the world’s fourth most populous country. The measures, which include tighter restrictions on travel and air travel, a ban on restaurants and the closure of non-essential offices, will last until July 20, a period that includes the Muslim holiday of Eid. Indonesia is grappling with the worst coronavirus outbreak in Southeast Asia, recording 24,836 new infections and 504 deaths on Thursday, both record numbers. The country has recorded more than 2.1 million coronavirus infections, including 58,491 deaths. Johns Hopkins University is now reporting 182.2 million confirmed coronavirus infections, including 3.9 million deaths. The United States remains the world leader in both categories with 33.6 million total cases and 604,718 deaths.

