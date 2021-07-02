Former Trump spokesperson’s social network Gettr attracts impostors





UPDATE: Donald Trump may or may not join “Gettr,” a social app recently launched by the ex-president’s ex-spokesperson. Trump, twice indicted, has been kicked – or kicked out – from mainstream social media services for his role in the Jan.6 assault on Capitol Hill.

But after the app’s links to the former U.S. president were announced on Thursday, it was quickly filled with fake accounts of people trying to make it look like Trump had joined the app.

Gettr was founded by Jason Miller, who last month stepped down from his role as Trump’s senior advisor to become CEO of the new company, according to Politico, who first reported the news. Miller confirmed his involvement with Gettr on Twitter, tweeting that “the app’s official kickoff is Sunday at 10am – Independence Day !!!”

Miller said in an interview with Fox News that the username @realDonaldTrump (an account which the site says does not currently exist) “is waiting for him and is ready to go … I hope he will join. , but President Trump has a number of different options he is considering. . Miller also said Gettr would check top users and he claimed Trump is not funding the company.

At least two fake Trump accounts – ReaIDonaIdTrump (with a capital letter in place of L’s), realDonaIdTrump (with a capital letter in “Donald”) – were created Thursday before the company deactivated them. Miller himself impersonated Gettr, before the @jasonmiller account was suspended.

Another fake account, @OfficialDTrump, was still active at the time of publication, with a single message: “I can now tell all my Patriots the TRUTH on this WONDERFUL app without my FIRST AMENDMENT RIGHTS being taken away!” (The First Amendment prohibits the government from restricting freedom of speech and does not apply to private businesses.)

Yet another obvious fake on Gettr was @OfficialDTrump, who insisted in a post, “FOR REGISTRATION: This is Donald J. Trump’s OFFICIAL account. Any other account pretending to be me is fraudulent and a total hoax. “

And the Gettr app has also attracted parody accounts before, including @DonaldDrumpf, which links to the Wikipedia page of the Capitol Attack and quotes Donald Trump’s secretly taped conversation with former “Access Hollywood” host Billy. Bush: “I’m just starting to kiss them. . It’s like a magnet. Just kiss. I don’t even wait. And when you’re a star, they let you go. You can do anything. “

Gettr, who looks a lot like Twitter, says its mission is to “fight the culture of cancellation, promote common sense, defend free speech, challenge social media monopolies and create a real market for ideas.” . Here is the description of Gettr (probably pronounced “getter”) from the Apple App Store: “Gettr is a non-biased social network for people around the world. Gettr has done its best to provide the best quality software for users, allowing anyone to freely express their opinion.

According to information from the Apple App Store, Gettr is developed by a company called Chainnov Inc., which was incorporated last summer.

Apple’s App Store rates Gettr as suitable for users aged 17 and over. The app’s listing says it includes “frequent / intense” profanity or crude humor, medical / treatment information, “realistic violence” and sexual content or nudity.

The announcement of Gettr’s debut came on the same day the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office accused the Trump organization and longtime CFO Allen Weisselberg of allegedly running a 15-year program to avoid paying. taxes.

Trump has been banned from social media and mainstream internet platforms, at least for now. Last month, Facebook said Trump’s accounts on its platforms would be suspended until at least January 2023 and would only be reinstated “if conditions permit.” On January 7, Facebook froze Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts indefinitely, with CEO Mark Zuckerberg citing the risk of continued violence if the then president was allowed to remain on the services. Twitter permanently banned Trump on Jan. 8 for the same reasons, and other internet services have taken similar action.

After Trump’s broad platform and his departure from the White House, the ex-president and former reality TV host started a blog to share comments before it closed about a month ago.

optional screen reader Learn more about:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://variety.com/2021/digital/news/trump-social-app-gettr-imposters-1235010235/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos