Pakistan’s religious minorities say they were undercounted in census | Voice of America





WASHINGTON – Religious minorities in Pakistan say the country’s long-delayed census, released by the government in May, appears to have underestimated them.

Although the Sixth Population and Housing Census was completed in 2017, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics released the data on May 19. The previous census was taken in 1998.

The 2017 census began under former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, from Punjab, Pakistan’s most prosperous province. However, its results were delayed after the provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and Sindh complained that their populations were underestimated.

On April 12, the Common Interests Council (ICC), a constitutional body that resolves power-sharing disputes between the federal government and the provinces, met under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and approved the publication most recent data.

While the governments of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, both allies of the Pakistani government of Khan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), dropped their objections, Sindh, under the Pakistani People’s Party, insisted that the ICC decision would lead to an unfair allocation of federal resources.

Muslim girls show off their hands painted with traditional henna to celebrate the Eid al-Fitr holidays, marking the end of the fasting month of Ramadan, in Peshawar, Pakistan.

Growing Muslim majority

Pakistan’s 1998 census recorded 132.3 million people, while its new 2017 data shows the population increased to 207.68 million excluding Pakistani-administered Kashmir.

Data showed Muslims increased to 96.47% of the population, while religious minorities decreased or increased only minimally. Hindus represented 1.73% of the population; Christians, 1.27%; Ahmadiyya, 0.09%; listed caste, 0.41%; and others, 0.02%.

Peter Jacob, director of the Center for Social Justice in Lahore, told VOA that the number of Christians has decreased by 0.32% from the last census and now totals around 2.5 million.

“Even though Christians have migrated abroad and converted to Islam, our church records lead us to suspect that Christians may have been underestimated by at least half a million,” he said. -he declares.

“We are struggling to find exact data and somehow the government is not helping. It is not investigating,” he said.

Government response

Pakistani Central Information Secretary Ahmad Jawad told VOA that the Sharif government started the 2017 census and the PTI government followed it.

According to Jawad, the federal government’s ethnic political partner in Sindh, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement, had been most vocal in its opposition to the census results. He said any group opposing the results should seek an appeal in parliament.

“Parliament is the best forum to present these concerns. Let’s deliberate whether we need to do a census again, when we need to do it, so that next time we have no objections.”

Admitting that the system has flaws, Jawad said Pakistan needs to build on its national database and registration authority (NADRA) and improve data collection to address objections in the future.

“We are also ready to consider the objections raised by religious minorities for the next census,” he added.

The PTI government plans to start the next census in October. However, the government of Sindh and its Hindu religious minority support the convening of a joint session of Parliament to register their objections.

Members of a civil society group organize a protest demanding that the government allow the construction of a Hindu temple, in Islamabad, Pakistan, July 8, 2020

Under estimation

Religious minorities claim that despite emigration and forced conversions to Islam, their recent population census was lower than expected.

Neel Keshav, an attorney for the Karachi Supreme Court, said 1998 census data showed a Hindu population of nearly 2 million. Yet the new census showed that it had only risen to 3.5 million in 20 years.

Keshav estimates higher numbers, given that Hindus live in rural areas and have generally high fertility rates.

He suspects that migration does not explain the low population growth and that undercoverage may have occurred as Jacob suspected regarding the Christian population.

He cited an estimate from the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan: that only 8,000 people have emigrated to India in the past six years.

According to media reports, hundreds of Pakistani Hindus have accepted a 2019 offer from the Indian nationalist government of the Bharatiya Janata party to grant them visas and a path to Indian citizenship. However, many of them have since returned to Sindh, where they have lived for generations.

In this photo released by the Department of Press Information, the Pakistani Prime Minister addresses Parliament in Islamabad, Pakistan, June 25, 2020.

Favored communities

Religious minorities claim that previous governments also tended to underestimate them because it allowed Islamabad to attract smaller constituencies and allocate fewer seats in assemblies and the Senate.

Currently, religious minorities can only contest 33 reserved seats in assemblies and four seats in the Senate.

“We have created reserved seats for religious minorities to allow any elected minority lawmakers across the country to elevate their rights in parliament,” Jawad told VOA.

But Hindu community lawyer Keshav said: “Reserved seats give political parties the power to select candidates who are mere symbols and do not represent the grassroots community.”

Jacob noted that while Islamic fundamentalist parties have gained visibility, “no Christians have been inducted into the Federal Cabinet.”

Minorities claim that the government’s allocation of seats to non-Muslims, such as a member of the tiny polytheistic community of Kalash and a Sikh senator, is simply intended to bolster Pakistan’s image as a diverse country and favorable to tourism.

Senior Pakistani and Indian officials signed a historic border crossing agreement to facilitate Indian Sikh pilgrims on October 24, 2019.

Sikhs

Sikhs were also disappointed that despite their lobbying efforts, the government did not create a religious rubric for them in the 2017 census. Instead, it lumped them together as “others”.

Ahead of the 2017 census, the head of the Sikh Council of Pakistan, Sardar Ramesh Singh, said in a statement that the government’s failure to register Sikhs showed a “complete lack of respect for the community.”

Pakistan’s NADRA records show 6,146 registered Sikhs, up from an estimated 2 million at the time of partition in 1947.

Human rights activists claim that many Sikhs, who live mainly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the Punjab, have left Pakistan to escape attacks by Islamist activists and institutional discrimination.

As a sign of goodwill towards the Sikh community, Pakistan inaugurated in 2019 the Kartarpur Corridor, a visa-free route that allows Sikhs based in India to access the pilgrimage sites of the Pakistani Punjab.

FILE – Ahmadi refugees from Pakistan eat at the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community Center in Pasyala, Sri Lanka on April 26, 2019.

Ahmadi community

Some Ahmadi community leaders say the census may have underestimated them because many are hiding their religious identity.

Ahmadis were declared non-Muslim by Pakistan in 1974 and banned from practicing Islam publicly.

“Ahmadis are prohibited from declaring or propagating their faith publicly, from building mosques, or from calling a Muslim call to prayer,” Human Rights Watch says.

Qamar Suleman, a leader of the Ahmadi Jamaat in Punjab, told VOA: “We cannot keep a copy of the Holy Quran. We cannot translate or print it. All books written by our founder (Mirza Ghulam Ahmad) are banned as ‘material hatred’, and six members of our group are in prison for trying to teach the Quran. ”

Suleman said restricted freedoms and persistent religious discrimination prompted Ahmadis to migrate to Germany, Canada and the United Kingdom.

Suleman called for “fundamental change” to address minority concerns, adding: “Pakistani citizens should not be judged on religion and the” majority minority “perspective must end.

