Indonesia Supreme Court backs mandatory jilbab rule





A recent decision of the Supreme Court of Indonesia canceled a government regulation released in February that allowed millions of girls and women in thousands of public schools a fundamental freedom to choose whether or not to wear a hijab (Muslim clothing that covers the head, neck and chest). The panel of three male judges Irfan Fachruddin, East Sudaryono, and H. Yulius ruled on May 3 that the government regulation had violated four national laws and that children under 18 do not have the right to choose their clothes. The government passed the regulation after a father in Padang announced that his daughter was forced to wear a jilbab. A Human Rights Watch report released in March described widespread harassment of girls and women to wear a jilbab, which can cause profound psychological distress. Girls who do not comply have been forced to quit school or retire under pressure, while female civil servants, including teachers and university professors, have lost their jobs or quit. Human Rights Watch has documented numerous cases in which Christian, Hindu, Buddhist, and other non-Muslim students and teachers have also been forced to wear the jilbab. Since 2001, local authorities have issued more than 60 ordinances to enforce what they claimed to be Islamic clothing for Muslim girls and women. Thousands of public schools, especially in Indonesia’s 24 Muslim-majority provinces, require Muslim girls to wear the jilbab from elementary school. A petition signed by more than 800 Indonesian public figures, including academics, artists, authors, politicians, religious leaders and activists, called on the Supreme Court to reverse its ruling, arguing that the ruling violated the right to free speech, the rights of women and children’s rights. They called on President Joko Widodo to issue new regulations to protect the rights of women and girls and end this discriminatory practice. Many Indonesians were shocked by the Supreme Court’s ruling. The education ministry is expected to draft new regulations to uphold the right of women and girls to choose whether or not to wear the jilbab. It’s not the kind of Islam Indonesia wants to portray, where women and girls don’t have the freedom to choose what to wear.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hrw.org/news/2021/07/01/indonesia-supreme-court-supports-mandatory-jilbab-rule The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos