Boris Johnson’s food czar “to recommend 6% tax on salty foods”

Boris Johnson’s food czar “will recommend a 6% tax on salty foods” that would put 20p on a Big Mac and 5p on a bag of crisps

  • Henry Dimbleby to recommend salt tax as part of his review, sources say
  • He creates a national food strategy, aimed at getting Britons to eat healthier
  • The salt tax is modeled on the 18 pence per liter sugar tax introduced in 2018
  • Hope this will force manufacturers to cut back on the amount of salt they use

Boris Johnson’s food czar Henry Dimbleby will recommend a 6% tax on salty foods that would add 20p to the cost of a Big Mac, sources say

Boris Johnson’s food czar will recommend a 6% tax on salty foods, which would add 20 pence to the cost of a Big Mac, sources say.

Restaurateur Henry Dimbleby is set to make the salt tax a central recommendation in his National Food Strategy, a government review aimed at getting Britons to eat healthier.

Breakfast chain founder millionaire Leon has been tasked by the Prime Minister with finding ways to get Britons to cut back on salt, red meat, saturated fat and sugar.

The salt tax – which is modeled on the 18 pence-per-liter sugar tax introduced in 2018 – will force manufacturers to reduce the amount of seasoning they put in products, it is hoped.

Processed meats such as sausages and bacon would be hit the hardest. A Big Mac at McDonald’s would cost 20p more, The sun reports.

The cost of a bag of eighth notes would increase from 5p to 91p per bundle.

A large Domino’s Mighty Meaty pizza would go from 21.99 to 23.31.

Campaigners criticized the move, with TaxPayers Alliance chief executive John OConnell saying: “This is yet another case of middle-class interference that will hit poorer families the hardest.”

The Department of Health has been approached for comment.

Last month Mr Dimbleby warned the British may have to pay a tax on meat to help save the planet in the future, even if it could cause riots.

He said in a draft report that the tax on burgers, steaks, ham and sausages “may be necessary” in the long run.

But the founder of the Leon chain has spoken out against their immediate introduction due to the outcry he created in the aftermath of the pandemic.

however, according to the sun, the document will raise the prospect of food price unrest, such as the Yellow Vest protests that rocked France last year.

Sources told the newspaper it was “still a work in progress”.

Earlier this year, Mr Johnson unveiled plans to cut the UK’s greenhouse gas emissions by nearly four-fifths in a decade, which would require cutting meat consumption by a fifth and of dairy products.

Average meat consumption currently stands at 70g per day, according to the NHS, so a reduction by one-fifth would be equivalent to 56g, about the weight of a chicken breast.

This means that someone who eats meat every third meal can only do so twice a week.

