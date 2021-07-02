Turkey first instance court says rights of pro-Kurdish opposition MP violated





Turkey’s highest court ruled that the rights of a pro-Kurdish opposition politician had been violated by his detention on terrorism charges, paving the way for his possible release and the restoration of his parliamentary status. Turkish-language news channel Haberturk reported the developments on Thursday, claiming that Turkey’s Constitutional Court ruled that the right of Omer Faruk Gergerlioglu, a member of the pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party (HDP), to be elected and to engage in political activities as well as his right to liberty and security of person were violated. Gergerlioglu was stripped of his parliamentary status in March and then jailed in April after his two-and-a-half-year prison sentence for disseminating terrorist propaganda online became final. The opposition lawmaker dismissed the charges at the time and called on Turkey’s highest court to overturn the parliament’s decision. The expulsion of the pro-Kurdish MP, who is a staunch defender of human rights and an ardent critic of Turkish President Recep TayyipErdogan, has been widely criticized by many campaign groups and European governments. The Turkish broadcaster said Thursday that Gergerlioglu should be released from prison and that his dossier would be sent to parliament to regain his status. Announcing the decision on his Twitter account, Salih Gergerlioglu, the jailed politician’s son, briefly said: “The Constitutional Court has issued a ‘violation of law’ ruling for my father. My father is going to be released; he is going to be released. “ The HDP, the third party in the Turkish parliament, has been the subject of constant repression since 2016 with the arrest of several of its lawmakers and leaders, including its charismatic former co-chair Selahattin Demirtas. The Constitutional Court ruled on Monday the opposition and pro-Kurdish party for alleged links with the banned militant group of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), paving the way for its possible closure. The Turkish government has long accused the HDP of having links with the PKK, which is classified as a terrorist group by Turkey, the US and the EU. The group has been calling for an autonomous Kurdish region since 1984. The pro-Kurdish political party has denied any formal connection with the militants and called such allegations retaliation for its staunch opposition to the Ankara government.

