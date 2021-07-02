CCP threatens global democracy, MAC says





REALITY CHECK:

While Xi called for the annexation of Taiwan in a speech yesterday, the MAC said Beijing must understand that the Taiwanese reject the CCP’s rhetoric. By Chen Yu-fu and Kayleigh Madjar / Staff reporter, with the staff editor

The Continental Affairs Council (MAC) yesterday accused the increasingly authoritarian Chinese Communist Party (CPC) of threatening global democracy, after Chinese President Xi Jinping () in his centenary speech praised the achievements and party commitment to restore territorial integrity. Putting on a Mao costume in front of a crowd of 70,000 people in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square, Xi praised the CCP for lifting millions of people out of poverty in the 100 years since its founding. He also supported the one-China principle and the so-called 1992 consensus as a means of peaceful unification with Taiwan. Solving the Taiwan question and achieving the full reunification of the motherland are the historic duties of the CCP and the common aspiration of all Chinese people, he said, urging people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait to break up. any Taiwanese independence plot. Photo: Chen Yu-fu, Taipei Times The 1992 consensus, a term former MAC chairman Su Chi () admitted in 2006 to having coined in 2000 refers to a tacit agreement between the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) and the CCP that both sides of the Strait of Taiwan recognize that there is only one China, with each side having their own interpretation of what China means. While conceding that the CCP has achieved some economic development by adopting a Western free market system, the council condemned the party for strangling democracy and violating human rights. Under the pretext of national rejuvenation, the CCP is becoming more and more authoritarian, while turning its back on private enterprise, he said. Outside, he revealed his hegemonic aspirations, while trying to disrupt the international order, he added. The CCP’s historic political mistakes and persistent harmful actions pose a serious threat to regional security and global liberal democracy, the council said. The CCP must reflect on its mistakes and promote democratic reforms as soon as possible to restore political power to the people, he said. He must also stop intimidating the weak and become a responsible actor for regional peace, he added. Responding to Xis’ calls for unification, the council urged Beijing to face the reality that 23 million Taiwanese have long rejected its unilateral one-China principle and the 1992 consensus. Only by abandoning bullying and political frameworks can the two sides maintain a healthy and lasting interaction, he added. The Taiwan Public Opinion Foundation yesterday released the results of its first-ever sentiment thermometer survey, designed to gauge public sentiment towards the CCP. Foundation President Michael You () said it was the first time that the political science tool had been applied to the issue. The poll asked respondents to rank their sentiment towards the CCP from 0 to 100, where 0 represents the strongest dislike and 50 represents either indifference or absence of feelings. Forty-seven percent responded with a rating below 50, while 10.1 percent responded over 50, 31.9 percent responded 50, and 11.1 percent declined to respond or said they did not know. The poll shows that the overwhelming majority of Taiwanese have negative feelings or no feelings towards the CCP, You said. This has held true regardless of political orientation, age, gender, education, income level, and other demographics, including supporters of the KMT and those whose families arrived in Taiwan. after 1949, he added. The telephone survey, conducted June 15-19, collected 1,072 valid responses from respondents aged 20 or older. It has a 95% confidence level and a margin of error of 2.99 percentage points.

