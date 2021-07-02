Arrested LeT terrorists plan blasts across India: cops





HYDERABAD: Two LeT members, Imran Malik alias Imran Khan and his brother Mohammad Nasir Malik, arrested Wednesday by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in Hyderabad were part of a plot hatched by the main members of the terrorist organization banned LeT to carry out terrorist acts across India, police said.

Imran Malik and Mohd Nasir Malik, who were stationed in the Mallepally area, are from Kairana in Shamli, Uttar Pradesh. “The case was initially registered with the Darbhanga Railway Police on June 17, regarding an explosion in a package on Platform 1 of Darbhanga Station. It was found that the package had been booked in Secunderabad and had arrived on train number 07007, Secunderabad-Darbhanga Express. On June 24, the New Delhi unit of the NIA re-registered the case and initiated the investigation.

“For about 12 days, the CI cell, government rail police and NIA officials interviewed the suspects and collected both technical and physical evidence from them. After the visit to the scene of the crime and the elaboration of key elements by the NIA investigative team, the defendants were arrested, ”said an official statement.

Sources said a store sticker was found by NIA officials on the parcel bomb collected from Darbhanga station. The NIA traced the store to Hyderabad and contacted the trader who then identified Imran and Nasir. Imran Khan was residing with his wife in Hyderabad, which was first intercepted by the NIA, which led to Imran’s arrest. Meanwhile, Mohammad Nasir confessed that he visited Pakistan in 2012 and trained there for four months on the Pakistan-Afghanistan border. He specialized in IED explosions and timer devices. There he also met Hafeez Saeed and the underworld don Tiger Memon.

The preliminary investigation into the case and an examination of the accused persons revealed a transnational plot hatched by top LeT operatives to carry out terrorist acts across India and cause damage to life and property on a large scale, the NIA said, adding that the duo, along with Mohammed Haji Saleem Kashim and his son Mohammed Kafeel from Kairana and their manager from Pakistan, have been named as defendants in the case.

Acting under the leadership of Pakistan-based LeT managers, the Malik brothers made an arsonist and wrapped it in a cloth bundle and booked the same on a long-distance train from Secunderabad to Darbhanga. “The attack was aimed at causing an explosion and fire in a moving passenger train, causing enormous loss of life and property. Nazir and his brother Imran were in contact with Pakistan-based LeT managers on encrypted communication platforms, ”the statement added.

Later, an NIA team from their New Delhi unit flew to Hyderabad and arrested the Malik brothers from the Counter Intelligence (CI) cell of the intelligence wing of the Telangana Police. The arrested defendants were brought before the NIA Special Court in Patna after obtaining transit from the competent court. The detailed examination of the accused and the investigation continue to unearth the largest conspiracy, the statement said.

