Politics
How Reuters released fake news against Prime Minister Modi in the face of ‘internal dissent’ over COVID scourge
On Tuesday, June 29, 2021, the international news agency Reuters published a report Headlined After COVID Flare Up, Some Signs of Internal Dissent Against India’s Modi Suggest Prime Minister Narendra Modi is Facing Dissent and Discontent within his own BJP Party Due to Covid-19 Cases.
The report insinuated that even ordinary BJP workers were dissatisfied with the central government’s handling of Covid-19, which could impact the party’s prospects in the upcoming state assembly elections as well as 2024 elections in Lok Sabha.
The report relied heavily on the testimony of Govind Pasi, a 45-year-old BJP karyakarta (worker) from the village of Balai in Uttar Pradesh, who was presented as someone unhappy with the party and the leadership. His statements were supplemented by a statement from an anonymous BJP leader suggesting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was facing internal dissent.
However, OpIndia accessed video testimony from Govind Pasi, who denied the Reuters report, and completely denied being angry with the prime minister over the Covid-19 situation.
“My loyalty to the party is intact. I am loyal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, ”Pasi told a few volunteers who spoke to him and who then shared his testimony with OpIndia.
Pasi suggested that Reuters reporters promised him some sort of benefit and help instead of his statements, which were twisted to portray him as a dissident against the prime minister. He then revealed that reporters or Reuters representatives had not been receiving his phone calls since they published his interview.
“They exaggerated and distorted my words and I have no idea what they wrote after talking to them,” Pasi said. Addressing the volunteers, Pasi also said, “They told me that I would get something if I made my statements. I didn’t know how they would distort my words. I even called a Sahil but they never answered my call. I wanted to ask them to send the story to WhatsApp, but they never did ”.
In the video, Pasi says his anger was against the local population and not against the BJP leadership. In fact, he is still very loyal to the party. He says any insinuation to the contrary was a Reuters concoction.
This isn’t really the first time the media has created controversy out of thin air to imply that the BJP is not helping its own workers and leaders. Not so long ago, ThePrint made up a story where the portal tried to undermine the Prime Minister. In this story, ThePrint claimed that the Prime Minister or the BJP did not help an RSS worker despite tweets appealing to the same thing, only to bebrokenby Twitter users. The deceased’s family had also rejected ThePrint’s claims, saying they had been hijacked by the media.
Western media coverage of the resurgence of the COVID-19 epidemic in India has been particularly striking, with media, including Reuters, crumbling to paint a grim picture of the devastation caused by the pandemic and associating it with funeral pyres on fire.
The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed the unhealthy Western media fetishof linking India’s COVID-19 outbreak to funeral pyres. Several media organizations, be it the Washington Post, Reuters or the BBC, have published photos of funeral pyres from various locations in India to highlight the severity of the pandemic. One of the Washington Post reporters even described a vertical shot at a cremation ground as superb.
Where there are dead there will obviously be funeral pyres. When the pandemic wreaked havoc in the United States, Italy, Brazil and other Western countries, there was virtually no media organization that symbolized the epidemic with images of cemeteries.
However, this indignity of linking the COVID-19 epidemic to funeral pyres was only confined to Indians, and it struck the envy of Western India, which was remarkably successful in staving off the initial COVID outbreak. -19 when the developed and richer countries of the world found it incredibly difficult to control it.
This current Reuters report appears to be just an extension of the hatred the Western media harbor for India and its ruling government. It is no surprise that for Reuters, the same media that proudly displayed their joy at the funeral pyres in India, manipulating and lying to innocent citizens to mistakenly quote them in an attempt to tarnish the Prime Minister are all part of the “honest journalism” that they claim to be practicing.
