Imran Khan is a talented guy, either in front of or behind the camera: filmmaker Abhinay Deo





“Delhi Belly”, starring actor Imran Khan, comedian Vir Das and Kunaal Roy Kapoor, struck a chord with viewers for its daring songs and cheeky humor. The first image that comes to mind when we talk about the movie is – Aamir Khan in flashy white plackets, a pink collar jacket and jazzy undertones. The jewel of 2011 was seeing the whacko in the scenarios of ordinary morbid life and looking for risky humor.

On the occasion of the film’s tenth anniversary, director Abhinay Deo, whose last project was Irrfan Khan’s “Blackmail”, speaks to Outlook India about the film, lead actor Imran Khan, and his wish to do so. another movie of the same genre.

Here are some excerpts from the interview:

The movie ended a decade, what do you have to say about it?

I feel delighted. I don’t feel like it’s been ten years, I feel like I just finished the movie yesterday. But yeah, it’s amazing to have completed an entire decade of my early film debut, that too with a film that ended up becoming a big rage and getting high status. So yes, only feeling happiness.

While working on the film, did you know it was going to perform well?

No, honestly, when we started working on the film, I wasn’t sure that a film like this would ever see the light of day. In the sense that I felt there would be a lot of people going against it, it could be banned or a whole bunch of things I kept thinking about while making the movie. Later it all turned out to be the best because it was such a relief that people in our country were tolerant and liberal enough to say, “Hey you know what a great movie was and we should applaud him “. ‘So doing it I was a little scared, not because of the movie because I knew it was going to be a riot, but I wasn’t sure if they would after the movie was released. This is the part I was afraid of.

What was your first thought while reading the screenplay for ‘Delhi Belly’?

The first thought was, “Who is this crazy idiot who wrote this movie?” He must be crazy. He must smoke something while writing the screenplay ”. The second thought was that I had to make this movie because I’m even more of a crazy idiot than this writer. If there’s anyone who can do the film justice, it’s me. I was looking for something like this and was delighted to see that someone as crazy as I existed who could write something like a ridiculously crazy screenplay. I was extremely happy that someone like the writer existed who could write material like this especially for India.

Was it difficult to make something like this, a deadpan comedy?

No, it wasn’t difficult at all for me because that’s who I am and how I see humor. I have always identified with humor in this exact way. What was difficult was getting people to align with it because in India comedy and humor have always been slapstick. There are very few people who have managed to put out blunt, underrated comedy and humor. So it was hard to train people not to do much, they didn’t have to fall or slap someone three times to make others laugh. What you need to do is deliver some cleverly written humor, just trust the writing and go for it. Getting people to understand this passage was difficult, but otherwise it was not a problem for me. I was extremely comfortable with this film.

It seems that Hindi cinema is increasingly accepting this film and other ready-made concepts. Would you say this is true?

Yeah, absolutely! I agree. I think one thing this cinema or this movie has proven is that people in India, contrary to popular belief, are extremely tolerant and smart enough to understand and accept the great humor this movie is about.

Tell us about your collaboration with Imran, Kunaal and Vir.

You know, it was just my chance to be able to work with these kinds of amazing actors. People who were so comfortable with the kind of humor I did. The vision I had, perfectly aligned with it, since it was a one of a kind film that has never been shot in the history of cinema. It was a pretty tough task to get this movie started, but once I got these boys they were so good, incredibly hardworking and no-frills, Imran especially since he was already a star back then. I was doing something that was not like him at all. His image was that of a chocolate boy and I made him a pissed off kid who has edgy language, doing some pretty crazy things. He was so welcoming because he identified with it. It’s sad that we don’t see it enough, in stuff where we should have seen it. He’s one of the good guys and he should be there in this industry. He’s a talented guy, either in front of or behind the camera. He is a trained filmmaker and also a writer. I think he should express his creativity in all possible forms. So, I feel like each of them had their own skills that were being used. They allowed me to use them to the maximum, that’s what I appreciate about them.

What do you think is the best thing about the movie?

It is irreverence. It is daring. It’s crazy. It’s honesty. Believe it or not, this film is very honest. I say it’s honest because it’s very non-hypocritical. It’s a film where the way young people talk is the way we showed it. A lot of people said to themselves “Arrey, itna gaali kyun daala? But go stand in front of a college canteen and see how people talk. This is exactly how they speak. So this was the first time someone was bold enough not to be hypocritical. I don’t want to be a hypocrite. I don’t want to differentiate between real life and the movies. Because that’s what Indian cinema was at that time. No one said a single wrong word, everything was right. It was a movie where every character was awesome, they had their flaws and everyone was shameless on their own. What I think is the best part.

If you have the chance to lead Delhi Belly again, who would you like to cast?

I would gladly reject the same people because it was created by magic and I would not let go of that magic.

What are your future current projects?

Well, 10 years after Delhi Belly, I plan to make a similar film again. So this is one of the projects and then there are several other projects on OTT platforms and theaters, which are on hold due to Covid-19.

