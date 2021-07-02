Your Friday Briefing – The New York Times





They covered tax charges against the Trump Organization and its CFO, and Xi Jinping has warned the West on the 100th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party.

Trump Organization accused of tax crimes The Trump Organization, the family-owned real estate company that catapulted Donald Trump to fame, was indicted Thursday in a 15-year tax evasion scheme. The charges open a new aggressive phase in a long-standing criminal investigation into the former president. While Trump himself has not been charged, his longtime and trusted CFO Allen Weisselberg has surrendered to authorities. He is accused of avoiding taxes on $ 1.7 million in income and faces robbery, tax evasion and other charges. The charges stem from a comprehensive investigation by Manhattan district attorneys into the business practices of Trump and his company, an investigation that continues. Prosecutors looked into whether Trump and the Trump Organization manipulated property values ​​to obtain loans and tax benefits, among other potential financial crimes. Fidelity test: Weisselberg, who is 73 and has been the financial custodian of Trump Organizations for more than two decades, is under increasing pressure to turn against the family.

Impact: The Trump Organization indictment deals a blow to the former president as he resumes organizing rallies. In a statement, the company said Weisselberg was being used as a pawn in a scorched earth attempt to harm the former president.

Xi warns of harassment from China The Chinese leader gave a defiant speech in Beijing on Thursday at an event celebrating 100 years of the Chinese Communist Party. The rise of China, Xi Jinping said, is unstoppable. The Chinese people will never allow foreign forces to intimidate, oppress or enslave us, Xi said, wearing a Mao costume. Anyone who harbored illusions of doing this will break their heads and spill blood on the Great Wall of steel built from the flesh and blood of 1.4 billion Chinese people.

A crowd of 70,000 waved flags, sang and applauded in unison. The troops marched and the jets flew over in perfect formations. Whenever Xi made a pugnacious comment, the crowd cheered and yelled in approval. The event was organized to convey a powerful nation at ease as the rest of the world struggled with the pandemic. The context: Xis’ speech was one of the most anticipated of his nearly nine years in power and was all the more important as he seeks to extend his reign. He trumpeted the party’s successes in limiting the spread of Covid-19, reducing poverty and quashing dissent in Hong Kong. Related: We have compiled images that show the unlikely rise of a party born from the rubble of the dynasty. The anniversary also inspired a wave of state-approved art.

The Delta variant is booming A year and a half since the coronavirus began to run around the world, it is on the rise again in large swathes of the world, in large part thanks to the variants, especially the highly contagious Delta variant identified for the first time. in India. In Indonesia, gravediggers work late into the night because oxygen and vaccines are lacking. New restrictions were announced Thursday for parts of the islands of Java and Bali. In Bangladesh, urban garment workers fleeing lockdown for their hometowns are likely to start a new wave.

Most Covid vaccines appear to be effective against the Delta variant, and early research indicates that vaccinated people who are infected are likely to have mild or asymptomatic cases. But even most of the richest countries have less than half of their population fully immunized. Experts say much higher vaccination rates and continued precautions are needed to bring the pandemic under control. More variants on the way? Unvaccinated populations can serve as incubators for new variants that could evolve in dangerous ways, with Delta giving rise to what Indian researchers are calling Delta Plus. There are also Gamma and Lambda variants. Here are the latest pandemic updates and maps. In other developments: THE LAST NEWS

For many Olympic hopefuls, the past year and a half has been a time of uncertainty and anxiety. Athletes struggled with closed training facilities, canceled fixtures and tight budgets, and it was unclear whether the Tokyo Games would take place. ARTS AND IDEAS Why many tennis pros barely manage In professional tennis, the biggest stars win fortunes in cash prizes and endorsements. But for the grassroots, the sport is much less lucrative: after travel, training and other expenses, most players barely manage. If you’re not in the Top 100, you hardly make any money, said Vasek Pospisil, a Canadian player who has been ranked up to 25th in the world. Compare that to the NHL, noted Pospisil, which has around 700 players and a guaranteed minimum wage of $ 700,000. Inequality also means that many players lack the resources to improve. Players ranked 150-250 are on the verge of breaking through, but they need to be able to invest in themselves, said Gaby Dabrowski, another player. You need a coach to guide you, to have a view of your tennis, to see your blind spots, and you need the money for that.

One thing that separates tennis from many other sports is that its players are not in a union. Last year, Pospisil and Novak Djokovic announced the formation of the Professional Tennis Players Association, which would negotiate on behalf of the players. The fledgling organization has yet to gain support from other top players on the male or female side. And he faces opposition from the most powerful institutions in the game. For more, read the article by Michael Steinberger in The Times Magazine. PLAY, WATCH, EAT What to cook

That’s it for today’s briefing. See you next time. Melina PS Stephanie Nolen, who has reported for The Globe and Mail in a host of different countries, is our new global health reporter. The last episode of The Daily deals with the payment of varsity athletes. Sanam Yar wrote the Arts and Ideas section. You can reach Melina and the team at [email protected].

