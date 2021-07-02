Ivanka Trump helped ‘quietly’ after Miami condo collapse





Sources close to Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have said the couple have done their part to help respond to the deadly condominium tower collapse near their Miami home.

The daughter and son-in-law of former President Donald Trump hosted a food week for first responders and others who participated in efforts to locate survivors trapped in the Miami area tower, said a source near Kushner at local NBC station. 6 last week.

This source said the couple were keen to show their support for the Surfside community, which “welcomed them,” and said “they pray for all those affected by the tragedy,” NBC 6 reported. The Miami Herald, picking up the story from NBC 6 on Tuesday, added that the couple had “calmly” started.

Shortly after leaving the White House, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner moved into the luxury Arte Surfside condominium complex, located along the waterfront about two blocks north of the Champlain Towers South building. The former senior presidential advisers were apparently not in Miami when the 12-story building partially collapsed in the early morning hours of June 24.

As of Thursday, 18 people died in the collapse, but up to 145 people are still missing, The New York Times reported. Crews halted their search for survivors on Thursday, fearing the rest of the building might collapse.

The proximity of the Kushners rental in Miami to the collapsed building has also sparked discussions online, including unsubstantiated speculation that there may be a link, Reuters reported.

The text of a Facebook post asks, “What are the chances that the building ‘collapsed’ is 5 buildings south of Ivanka?” 50 people are still missing… yeah more and more convinced that they were targeting her, if not also destroying evidence and / or closing the entrances to the tunnels.

Reuters verified these theories and found there was no evidence of a link. While investigators have yet to identify the cause of the collapse, the documents show a history of multiple concerns over the structural integrity of 40-year-old buildings, Reuters explained.

A 2018 engineers report on the 136-unit complex, prepared ahead of a building safety recertification process, found structural deficiencies that are now under investigation, Reuters said.

As recently as April, the president of the condominium association also warned residents in a letter that the severe damage to the concrete identified by the engineer around the base of the building had since “worsened considerably”, Reuters added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mercurynews.com/2021/07/01/ivanka-trump-quietly-helped-after-miami-condo-collapse-reports-say The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos