



People wear protective masks as they walk with suitcases through the city center amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Manchester, Britain on June 21, 2021. REUTERS / Phil noble

July 1 (Reuters) – Here’s what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: WHO warns of third wave of coronavirus in Europe A 10-week drop in new infections across Europe is over and a new wave is inevitable if citizens and lawmakers do not stay disciplined, WHO’s chief in Europe, Hans Kluge, said on Thursday during a press briefing. Read more Germany expects the Delta variant to account for up to 80% of infections this month, which means it could reduce travel from countries like Portugal and Britain, where the variant dominates, said the German Minister of Health. Read more Britain is working with European Union countries to encourage them to accept its fully vaccinated travelers, the Business Secretary said, as momentum builds for a fuller reopening of travel from the UK . Read more CureVac vaccine only shows 48% efficacy CureVac said its COVID-19 vaccine was 48% effective in the final analysis of its pivotal mass trial, only slightly better than the 47% reported two weeks ago. The German biotech company said efficacy, measured by preventing symptomatic disease, was slightly better at 53% excluding trial participants over the age of 60, an age group that is by far the most severely affected. Read more Indian drug maker Zydus Cadila said it has sought approval for emergency use of its three-dose vaccine which showed 66.6% efficacy in an interim study and could become the second local vaccine if the regulators agree. Read more Russia’s COVID-19 Cases Rise Moscow health clinics will begin offering booster vaccines on Thursday, the city’s mayor said, as Russian authorities scramble to contain an increase in cases blamed on the Delta variant. The health ministry on Wednesday released new regulations for the national immunization program, recommending that clinics start giving booster doses to people vaccinated six months or more ago, making Russia one of the first countries to the world to start revaccination. Read more Indonesia to put emergency measures in place President Joko Widodo said Indonesia will put emergency measures in place until July 20, aimed at containing an exponential spike in cases that have strained the medical system. The world’s fourth most populous country has seen an almost vertical surge in infections in recent weeks, prompting health experts to warn that without tougher measures, its outbreak could be as severe as the devastating second wave of l ‘India. Read more Japan will likely extend borders to Tokyo Japan is likely to extend its virus containment measures in the greater Tokyo area by two weeks or more, four government sources said, as infections increase less than a month before the start of the Summer Olympics. Japan’s capital and three neighboring prefectures are among areas under a “near” state of emergency that will continue until July 11, but a recent spike in infections has prompted officials to keep the restrictions in place. Read more Phuket in Thailand reopens to tourists Hundreds of vaccinated foreign tourists have arrived on the Thai resort island of Phuket, the first visitors to its beaches and golf courses in a pilot program designed to revive a tourism industry pulverized by the pandemic. The “Phuket sandbox” plan frees vaccinated foreign tourists from quarantine, allowing them to travel freely on the island. Read more Compiled by Linda Noakes; Editing by Clarence Fernandez Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/what-you-need-know-about-coronavirus-right-now-2021-07-01/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos