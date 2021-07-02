Imran Khan again ignores massacre of Uyghurs in China





Islamabad [Pakistan], July 1 (ANI): Despite overwhelming evidence of China’s massacre of Uyghurs in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, Pakistan has said it believes in Beijing’s version of the treatment of ethnic minorities in the region.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, who presents himself as an Islamic defender or a crusade against Islamophobia because of “Islamabad’s extreme proximity and relations with Beijing”, points to China’s atrocities against the Muslim minority. I closed my eyes to the act.

The Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region is a Communist Party of China state where approximately 2 million Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities have been detained since 2016. They have reportedly been stationed in detention centers in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region.

Many former detainees claim to have been exposed to attempted indoctrination, physical abuse and even sterilization. However, China routinely denies such abuses and says the camp offers vocational training.

“Due to our extreme closeness and our relationship with China, we actually accept the Chinese version,” Dawn said, quoting Imran Khan.

Prime Minister Khan’s selective anger against Islamophobia has been repeatedly criticized.

When it comes to the treatment of Chinese Muslims, Imran Khan has been a mother since becoming Prime Minister of Pakistan.

In a recent interview with HBO Axios, he was asked about his frankness about Islamophobia in Europe and the United States, but he said he was completely silent on the massacre of Islam in the west. from China. Chinese authorities). “China has been accused around the world of suppressing Uyghur Muslims by sending them to mass camps and subjecting them to some form of compulsory re-education or indoctrination. “

Over the past four months, the parliaments of Canada, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Lithuania and the Czech Republic have passed motions recognizing the Uyghur crisis as genocide. (ANI)

