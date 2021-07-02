Ministerial code undermined by Boris Johnson must be urgently revised, warns think tank

Boris Johnson has been urged to urgently revise fundamental flaws in the ministerial code which was severely weakened and undermined during his tenure at No.10, according to a new report.

Highlighting the explosive resignation of former Health Secretary Matt Hancock, the Institute for Government (IfG) said the episode once again indicated that piecemeal updates were needed.

In a scathing article, the authors also suggested that Mr Johnson’s response to ministers accused of misconduct shows that he is willing to sacrifice high standards to government, in return for short-term political benefits.

He says the existing ministerial code contains several fundamental flaws, including the inability of the independent adviser to act without the permission of the prime minister and the lack of clarity on how ministers should respond to lobbying on an issue highlighted by the Greensill scandal.

The IfG recommends that the text as well as the existence and role of an independent adviser, a position currently held by Lord Christopher Geidt, be enshrined in law, and that specific sanctions apply to the various breaches of the ministerial code.

And he also suggests strengthening the role of the adviser, updating the code to reflect concerns about social media, and requiring ministers to publicly comply with the code to reinforce its importance.

The recent revelations about the lack of transparency in government, especially around meetings with Greensill Capital, and the liability questions raised by the Hancock affair make it clear that more than piecemeal updates are needed, the organization said.

How and why Gina Coladangelo was first appointed an advisor and then a non-executive director at the Ministry of Health and Social Affairs, the conflicts of interest apparent even before the start of any romantic relationship and the wider reports on the use by Hancock of a personal email account are all controversies that the ministerial code should have guarded against.

The report Update of the ministerial code which is released today, also cited the resignation of Sir Alex Allan, who resigned as independent adviser to the Prime Minister on ministerial interests after Mr Johnson rejected his assessment that Priti Patel had broken the code in intimidating the staff.

He added: In the version of the ministerial code released by Johnson on becoming Prime Minister, and in his more recent statement on government reform, he said he expects high standards in government.

But he didn’t act in a way that matches his rhetoric. His dealings with ministers accused of misconduct show his willingness to sacrifice those high standards in return for short-term political benefits.

By calling on Conservative MPs to form a square around the Pritster [Patel], and by saying he considered the matter closed when news of Hancock’s violation of Covid rules broke, Johnson undermined the code.

Referring to Mr Johnson’s pledge to release a new code in due course, the authors said the PM should now seize the opportunity for a more fundamental update of the code.

Tim Durrant, associate director of the think tank, said: The Prime Minister claims to appreciate high standards of behavior in government, but under his leadership the system that enforces them has been severely weakened.

His decision to publish a new version of the ministerial code is an opportunity to repair some of the damage.

A Cabinet Office spokesperson said: “The Prime Minister, as the ultimate arbiter of the ministerial code, expects his ministers to maintain the high standards of behavior set out in the code.

“We take note of the report of the Institute for Governments and are already considering the recommendations of the Standards Matter 2 Review Committee, which is expected in the fall.”