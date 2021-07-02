India Looks West by Shashi Tharoor

Hostile China and the impending US withdrawal from Afghanistan have forced India to rethink its regional strategy. Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ government has therefore sought to improve relations with Pakistan and engage with the Taliban and for now, at least, it seems to be making the right choices.

NEW DELHI The Indian nationalist government’s recent conciliation moves on its western flank have rightly attracted global interest. But Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ calculation appears relatively straightforward. Faced with the continuation of the Chinese aggression on the northern border of India and a probable resurgence of the Taliban in Afghanistan, the improvement of relations on the western flank of the country, with Pakistan, seems prudent.

In recent weeks there has been reports secret talks between Indian and Pakistani security officials facilitated by the UAE aimed at easing bilateral tensions. A February 2021 ceasefire along the line of control separating Indian and Pakistani forces in the disputed Kashmir region has so far been maintained, allowing an atmosphere of near normalcy in the region.

India was also speaking to the Taliban, whom he has long derided as surrogates for the Pakistani military, reflecting the growing likelihood that the mullahs will regain power in Kabul following the withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan in September. In addition, India has maintained two of its consulates in Afghanistan. closed since last year, a long-standing Pakistani claim he had resisted for two decades.

And at the end of June, the Modis government made some surprisingly friendly remarks talks in New Delhi with 14 traditional Kashmiri political leaders. Almost all of them had been arrested during the government crackdown in the state of Jammu and Kashmir that began in August 2019 and had been demonized by the ruling Bharatiya Janata party since then.

All of this points to a policy shift by a government aware of the pressures on India’s northern border. Chinese troops have failed to disengage since the spring of 2020, when they advanced through disputed territory in the Ladakh region and subsequently sparked a military clash that claimed the lives of 20 Indian soldiers. With China stubbornly refusing to step down, despite 11 rounds of talks, India’s insistence on restoring the status quo ante seems increasingly desperate.

Hostility with China is likely to continue, in which case India cannot afford escalating tensions in the West. Indo-Pakistani relations are at an all-time low in recent times, due to a series of incidents, starting with the terrorist attack in Mumbai in November 2008 and culminating with the 2019 Indian airstrike on Balakot in Pakistan. And the Indian government outraged Pakistan with its August 2019 decision to deprive Jammu and Kashmir of its constitutionally guaranteed autonomy and to reduce its status to Union territory, directly administered from Delhi. The Pakistani government then launched a global campaign, working in particular with Islamic countries but also at the United Nations, to censor India and force it to reverse this decision.

Modi had remained relentless until recently, so the 3.5-hour meeting with the Kashmiri rulers came as a surprise. The leaders, who included four former chief ministers of Jammu and Kashmir, spanned the spectrum of the region’s major political parties. The Modi government had previously denounced some of them as corrupt dynasts, accusing them of milking the state for their own benefit. But now they have been greeted with sweet words and deferential protocol by Modi, Home Secretary Amit Shah (India’s second most powerful politician) and other senior officials.

The government crackdown in Jammu and Kashmir has failed to achieve any of its proclaimed goals of ushering in a new era of peace and development, eliminating terrorism, breaking the political hold of a few families and accelerating the integration of the region with the rest of the country. . But it would be wrong to view the government’s recent talks with the Kashmiri leadership as an admission of defeat.

Discussions focused on three questions. One was an agreement to achieve, with the cooperation of the Kashmir parties, a new demarcation of the political constituencies of the states, which will likely improve the representation of the Jammu region in the state assembly. Other items on the agenda were elections across Jammu and Kashmir and the restoration of its statehood.

Rather than a defeat for the Indian government, the talks therefore appear to have shifted the objectives. The shocking news of August 2019 was the abolition of Article 370 of India’s constitution, which guaranteed the special autonomous status of Jammu and Kashmir. But this question was not even discussed, because it was judged pending (petitions in this matter are pending before the Supreme Court). Instead, the main issue was the restoration of the state, which the government had in any case promised at an appropriate time.

This could lead to a politically viable compromise, whereby the central government would grant statehood to Jammu and Kashmir if the state leaders agreed to be silent on Article 370 and leave the matter to the judiciary. . If that happens, as seems likely, the Kashmiris will have the illusion of snatching a concession as the Modi government’s real victory in revoking autonomy two years ago remains unchallenged by the Kashmiri parties.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s global campaign against India to restore state autonomy has gone nowhere. Pakistani leaders have their own reasons for wanting to resume dialogue with India, but they needed to see some movement from the Modis government to justify it. Talks with Kashmir’s leadership leading to something like state restoration may be enough progress to warrant further talks. The Indian government will thus gain another victory if it starts new bilateral talks without making any real concessions on the prerequisites that Pakistan has been loudly declaiming for two years.

These recent developments are the first steps in a slowly unfolding regional game of chess. The situation in Afghanistan, the implications of China’s close economic ties with Pakistan through the Belt and Road Initiative, and the evolution of insurgencies led by both the Afghan Taliban and their Pakistani counterpart , have not yet taken place. Simmering Kashmiri militancy could spill over, while Pakistan, if unable or unwilling to stem terrorist attacks from its territory against Indian targets, could again prove to be misleading in its overtures for peace.

There are too many unknowns for a party to have victory in sight. But for now, at least, India seems to be making the right choices.