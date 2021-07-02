Mike Pence jealous of the attention Donald Trump Jr. was getting during the campaign: new book





Before the fatal election that struck a blow to then-President Donald Trump and his running mate Mike Pence, there were reportedly tensions between the former vice president and Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr. during The electoral campaign.

Source: MEGA

The two were due to speak before President Trump when the campaign was shut down in February 2020. Donald Jr. was supposed to introduce Pence, but the crowd was chanting so loudly, “Forty-six! Forty six ! Referring to supporters wanting Donald Jr. to become the next president, that brought the event to an end.

“One step at a time,” Donald Jr. told the adoring crowd, the Daily Mail reported. “Let’s worry about 2020. That’s all we need to focus on, isn’t it? Let’s continue to win.

After introducing Pence, the crowd suddenly fell silent, according to Bender, with no “forty-six” chants. Pence’s communications manager noticed the deafening silence and said, “It’s funny. “

After his speech to the crowd, Pence “made a clumsy joke in the moment” of Donald Jr. and his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle, according to the book.

A seemingly embarrassed Pence strategy team ruled that the former vice president would “never again” follow Donald Jr. on stage at a rally. “It’s just a tough act to follow,” Pence’s political strategist Marty Obst told the Trump campaign.

The reported split between Pence supporters and Trump comes after Pence increasingly tried to part ways with his former boss and hit back at Republicans who falsely claimed he could have nullified Joe Biden’s election victory in 2020 .

Source: MEGA

Speaking at an event at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, Calif. On Thursday, June 24, Pence – who many say is preparing for his own White House candidacy in 2024 – claimed that he had fulfilled his constitutional duty when he led the certification of election results.

“Now there are members of our party who believe that as chairman of the joint session, I had the power to reject or return state-certified electoral votes,” he said. to the crowd, OK! reported. “But the Constitution does not give the vice president such authority until the joint session of Congress.”

Pence continued, “The truth is, there is hardly any idea more anti-American than the idea that one person can choose the president. The presidency belongs to the American people, and to the American people alone.

